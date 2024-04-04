The Chevron Championship: Past winners at the LPGA’s first major of the year

The LPGA’s first major of the year will be contested April 18-21 on the Jack Nicklaus Signature Course at The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas.

The Chevron Championship is the first of five majors on the LPGA schedule (click here for the full list in 2024). It has been contested since 1972 and has had major status since 1983. Carlton Woods will play host for the second consecutive year, after moving from Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California, where it had been played since its inception.

Here’s a year-by-year look at players who have won this championship.

YEAR CHAMPION 2023 Lilia Vu 2022 Jennifer Kupcho 2021 Patty Tavatanakit 2020 Mirim Lee 2019 Jin Young Ko 2018 Pernilla Lindberg 2017 So Yeon Ryu 2016 Lydia Ko 2015 Brittany Lincicome (2) 2014 Lexi Thompson 2013 Inbee Park 2012 Sun Young Yoo 2011 Stacy Lewis 2010 Yani Tseng 2009 Brittany Lincicome 2008 Lorena Ochoa 2007 Morgan Pressel 2006 Karrie Webb (2) 2005 Annika Sorenstam (3) 2004 Grace Park 2003 Patricia Meunier-Lebouc 2002 Annika Sorenstam (2) 2001 Annika Sorenstam 2000 Karrie Webb 1999 Dottie Pepper (2) 1998 Pat Hurst 1997 Betsy King (3) 1996 Patty Sheehan 1995 Nanci Bowen 1994 Donna Andrews 1993 Helen Alfredsson 1992 Dottie Mochrie (Pepper) 1991 Amy Alcott (3) 1990 Betsy King (2) 1989 Juli Inkster (2) 1988 Amy Alcott (2) 1987 Betsy King 1986 Pat Bradley 1985 Alice Miller 1984 Juli Inkster 1983 Amy Alcott

Prior to becoming a major: