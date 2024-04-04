The Chevron Championship: Past winners at the LPGA’s first major of the year
Published April 4, 2024 02:48 PM
The LPGA’s first major of the year will be contested April 18-21 on the Jack Nicklaus Signature Course at The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas.
The Chevron Championship is the first of five majors on the LPGA schedule (click here for the full list in 2024). It has been contested since 1972 and has had major status since 1983. Carlton Woods will play host for the second consecutive year, after moving from Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California, where it had been played since its inception.
Here’s a year-by-year look at players who have won this championship.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|2023
|Lilia Vu
|2022
|Jennifer Kupcho
|2021
|Patty Tavatanakit
|2020
|Mirim Lee
|2019
|Jin Young Ko
|2018
|Pernilla Lindberg
|2017
|So Yeon Ryu
|2016
|Lydia Ko
|2015
|Brittany Lincicome (2)
|2014
|Lexi Thompson
|2013
|Inbee Park
|2012
|Sun Young Yoo
|2011
|Stacy Lewis
|2010
|Yani Tseng
|2009
|Brittany Lincicome
|2008
|Lorena Ochoa
|2007
|Morgan Pressel
|2006
|Karrie Webb (2)
|2005
|Annika Sorenstam (3)
|2004
|Grace Park
|2003
|Patricia Meunier-Lebouc
|2002
|Annika Sorenstam (2)
|2001
|Annika Sorenstam
|2000
|Karrie Webb
|1999
|Dottie Pepper (2)
|1998
|Pat Hurst
|1997
|Betsy King (3)
|1996
|Patty Sheehan
|1995
|Nanci Bowen
|1994
|Donna Andrews
|1993
|Helen Alfredsson
|1992
|Dottie Mochrie (Pepper)
|1991
|Amy Alcott (3)
|1990
|Betsy King (2)
|1989
|Juli Inkster (2)
|1988
|Amy Alcott (2)
|1987
|Betsy King
|1986
|Pat Bradley
|1985
|Alice Miller
|1984
|Juli Inkster
|1983
|Amy Alcott
Prior to becoming a major:
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|1982
|Sally Little
|1981
|Nancy Lopez
|1980
|Donna Caponi
|1979
|Sandra Post (2)
|1978
|Sandra Post
|1977
|Kathy Whitworth
|1976
|Judy Rankin
|1975
|Sandra Palmer
|1974
|Jo Ann Prentice
|1973
|Mickey Wright
|1972
|Jane Blalock