The Chevron Championship: Past winners at the LPGA’s first major of the year

  
Published April 4, 2024 02:48 PM

The LPGA’s first major of the year will be contested April 18-21 on the Jack Nicklaus Signature Course at The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas.

The Chevron Championship is the first of five majors on the LPGA schedule (click here for the full list in 2024). It has been contested since 1972 and has had major status since 1983. Carlton Woods will play host for the second consecutive year, after moving from Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California, where it had been played since its inception.

Here’s a year-by-year look at players who have won this championship.

YEARCHAMPION
2023Lilia Vu
2022Jennifer Kupcho
2021Patty Tavatanakit
2020Mirim Lee
2019Jin Young Ko
2018Pernilla Lindberg
2017So Yeon Ryu
2016Lydia Ko
2015Brittany Lincicome (2)
2014Lexi Thompson
2013Inbee Park
2012Sun Young Yoo
2011Stacy Lewis
2010Yani Tseng
2009Brittany Lincicome
2008Lorena Ochoa
2007Morgan Pressel
2006Karrie Webb (2)
2005Annika Sorenstam (3)
2004Grace Park
2003Patricia Meunier-Lebouc
2002Annika Sorenstam (2)
2001Annika Sorenstam
2000Karrie Webb
1999Dottie Pepper (2)
1998Pat Hurst
1997Betsy King (3)
1996Patty Sheehan
1995Nanci Bowen
1994Donna Andrews
1993Helen Alfredsson
1992Dottie Mochrie (Pepper)
1991Amy Alcott (3)
1990Betsy King (2)
1989Juli Inkster (2)
1988Amy Alcott (2)
1987Betsy King
1986Pat Bradley
1985Alice Miller
1984Juli Inkster
1983Amy Alcott

Prior to becoming a major:

YEARCHAMPION
1982Sally Little
1981Nancy Lopez
1980Donna Caponi
1979Sandra Post (2)
1978Sandra Post
1977Kathy Whitworth
1976Judy Rankin
1975Sandra Palmer
1974Jo Ann Prentice
1973Mickey Wright
1972Jane Blalock