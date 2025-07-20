The largest margins of victory in Open Championship history
Published July 20, 2025 10:34 AM
As Scottie Scheffler runs away with the 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush, it’s time to look at the largest margins of victory in championship history.
Here is the list of every Open champion who has won a claret jug by at least six shots:
- 13 strokes: Tom Morris Sr, 1862
- 12 strokes: Tom Morris Jr, 1870
- 11 strokes: Tom Morris Jr, 1869
- 8 strokes: John Henry Taylor, 1900 and 1913; James Braid, 1908; Tiger Woods, 2000
- 7 strokes: Louis Oosthuizen, 2010
- 6 strokes: Harry Vardon, 1903; John Henry Taylor, 1909; Bobby Jones, 1927; Walter Hagen, 1929; Arnold Palmer, 1962; Johnny Miller, 1976; Shane Lowry, 2019; Brian Harman, 2023