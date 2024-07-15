The Open prize money increases by $500k; R&A CEO again calls out rising purses

Competitors at this week’s Open Championship at Royal Troon will play for a total prize fund of $17 million with the champion receiving $3.1 million of the purse.

Those are increases of $500,000 and $100,000, respectively, as The Open remains behind the game’s other three majors, which all at least cleared $18.5 million and $3.33 million, respectively, this year:

U.S. Open – $21.5 million ($4.3 million)

Masters – $20 million ($3.6 million)

PGA Championship – $18.5 million ($3.33 million)

Outgoing R&A CEO Martin Slumbers called the modest growth necessary while maintaining his discontent with rising purses and their long-term financial effects on the game.

“The R&A has a responsibility to strike a balance between maintaining The Open’s position in the global game, providing the funds required for governance and developing amateur and recreational golf in 146 countries internationally,” Slumbers said. “We have to make choices if we want to continue to build on the significant growth in participation that is essential for golf’s future. We remain concerned about the impact substantial increases in men’s professional prize money are having on the perception of the sport and its long-term financial sustainability. We are determined to act with the interests of the global game in mind as we pursue our goal of ensuring golf continues to thrive in 50 years’ time.”

Here is the breakdown of the prize money for those players who make the cut:





Place USD Place USD 1 $3,100,000 36 $88,700 2 $1,759,000 37 $84,600 3 $1,128,000 38 $80,300 4 $876,000 39 $77,400 5 $705,000 40 $74,900 6 $611,000 41 $71,800 7 $525,000 42 $68,300 8 $442,500 43 $65,200 9 $388,000 44 $61,500 10 $350,600 45 $58,000 11 $319,200 46 $55,000 12 $282,800 47 $52,800 13 $266,000 48 $50,700 14 $249,000 49 $48,400 15 $231,000 50 $47,200 16 $212,700 51 $46,200 17 $202,400 52 $45,400 18 $193,000 53 $44,700 19 $184,900 54 $44,000 20 $176,200 55 $43,300 21 $168,000 56 $42,700 22 $159,600 57 $42,300 23 $151,000 58 $42,000 24 $142,600 59 $41,700 25 $137,800 60 $41,400 26 $131,800 61 $41,200 27 $127,000 62 $41,000 28 $122,600 63 $40,800 29 $117,300 64 $40,600 30 $111,200 65 $40,300 31 $107,600 66 $40,000 32 $102,100 67 $39,700 33 $98,500 68 $39,400 34 $95,700 69 $39,100 35 $92,400 70 $38,900

If more than 70 professional golfers qualify for the final two rounds, additional prize money will be added. Prize money will decrease by $125 per qualifying place above 70 to a minimum of $37,650.

Players who miss the cut will earn anywhere from $8,750 to $12,350.