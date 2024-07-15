 Skip navigation
The Open prize money increases by $500k; R&A CEO again calls out rising purses

  
Published July 15, 2024 09:25 AM

Competitors at this week’s Open Championship at Royal Troon will play for a total prize fund of $17 million with the champion receiving $3.1 million of the purse.

Those are increases of $500,000 and $100,000, respectively, as The Open remains behind the game’s other three majors, which all at least cleared $18.5 million and $3.33 million, respectively, this year:

U.S. Open – $21.5 million ($4.3 million)
Masters – $20 million ($3.6 million)
PGA Championship – $18.5 million ($3.33 million)

Outgoing R&A CEO Martin Slumbers called the modest growth necessary while maintaining his discontent with rising purses and their long-term financial effects on the game.

“The R&A has a responsibility to strike a balance between maintaining The Open’s position in the global game, providing the funds required for governance and developing amateur and recreational golf in 146 countries internationally,” Slumbers said. “We have to make choices if we want to continue to build on the significant growth in participation that is essential for golf’s future. We remain concerned about the impact substantial increases in men’s professional prize money are having on the perception of the sport and its long-term financial sustainability. We are determined to act with the interests of the global game in mind as we pursue our goal of ensuring golf continues to thrive in 50 years’ time.”
Here is the breakdown of the prize money for those players who make the cut:

Place

USD

Place

USD

1

$3,100,000

36

$88,700

2

$1,759,000

37

$84,600

3

$1,128,000

38

$80,300

4

$876,000

39

$77,400

5

$705,000

40

$74,900

6

$611,000

41

$71,800

7

$525,000

42

$68,300

8

$442,500

43

$65,200

9

$388,000

44

$61,500

10

$350,600

45

$58,000

11

$319,200

46

$55,000

12

$282,800

47

$52,800

13

$266,000

48

$50,700

14

$249,000

49

$48,400

15

$231,000

50

$47,200

16

$212,700

51

$46,200

17

$202,400

52

$45,400

18

$193,000

53

$44,700

19

$184,900

54

$44,000

20

$176,200

55

$43,300

21

$168,000

56

$42,700

22

$159,600

57

$42,300

23

$151,000

58

$42,000

24

$142,600

59

$41,700

25

$137,800

60

$41,400

26

$131,800

61

$41,200

27

$127,000

62

$41,000

28

$122,600

63

$40,800

29

$117,300

64

$40,600

30

$111,200

65

$40,300

31

$107,600

66

$40,000

32

$102,100

67

$39,700

33

$98,500

68

$39,400

34

$95,700

69

$39,100

35

$92,400

70

$38,900

If more than 70 professional golfers qualify for the final two rounds, additional prize money will be added. Prize money will decrease by $125 per qualifying place above 70 to a minimum of $37,650.

Players who miss the cut will earn anywhere from $8,750 to $12,350.