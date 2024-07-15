The Open prize money increases by $500k; R&A CEO again calls out rising purses
Competitors at this week’s Open Championship at Royal Troon will play for a total prize fund of $17 million with the champion receiving $3.1 million of the purse.
Those are increases of $500,000 and $100,000, respectively, as The Open remains behind the game’s other three majors, which all at least cleared $18.5 million and $3.33 million, respectively, this year:
U.S. Open – $21.5 million ($4.3 million)
Masters – $20 million ($3.6 million)
PGA Championship – $18.5 million ($3.33 million)
Outgoing R&A CEO Martin Slumbers called the modest growth necessary while maintaining his discontent with rising purses and their long-term financial effects on the game.
“The R&A has a responsibility to strike a balance between maintaining The Open’s position in the global game, providing the funds required for governance and developing amateur and recreational golf in 146 countries internationally,” Slumbers said. “We have to make choices if we want to continue to build on the significant growth in participation that is essential for golf’s future. We remain concerned about the impact substantial increases in men’s professional prize money are having on the perception of the sport and its long-term financial sustainability. We are determined to act with the interests of the global game in mind as we pursue our goal of ensuring golf continues to thrive in 50 years’ time.”
Here is the breakdown of the prize money for those players who make the cut:
Place
USD
Place
USD
1
$3,100,000
36
$88,700
2
$1,759,000
37
$84,600
3
$1,128,000
38
$80,300
4
$876,000
39
$77,400
5
$705,000
40
$74,900
6
$611,000
41
$71,800
7
$525,000
42
$68,300
8
$442,500
43
$65,200
9
$388,000
44
$61,500
10
$350,600
45
$58,000
11
$319,200
46
$55,000
12
$282,800
47
$52,800
13
$266,000
48
$50,700
14
$249,000
49
$48,400
15
$231,000
50
$47,200
16
$212,700
51
$46,200
17
$202,400
52
$45,400
18
$193,000
53
$44,700
19
$184,900
54
$44,000
20
$176,200
55
$43,300
21
$168,000
56
$42,700
22
$159,600
57
$42,300
23
$151,000
58
$42,000
24
$142,600
59
$41,700
25
$137,800
60
$41,400
26
$131,800
61
$41,200
27
$127,000
62
$41,000
28
$122,600
63
$40,800
29
$117,300
64
$40,600
30
$111,200
65
$40,300
31
$107,600
66
$40,000
32
$102,100
67
$39,700
33
$98,500
68
$39,400
34
$95,700
69
$39,100
35
$92,400
70
$38,900
If more than 70 professional golfers qualify for the final two rounds, additional prize money will be added. Prize money will decrease by $125 per qualifying place above 70 to a minimum of $37,650.
Players who miss the cut will earn anywhere from $8,750 to $12,350.