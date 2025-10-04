 Skip navigation
Third round scrapped for high winds at Dunhill Links; restart set for Sunday morning

  
Published October 4, 2025 11:30 AM

Weather continues to be an issue at the DP World Tour’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

High winds suspended play for the day on Saturday at all Fife, Scotland area courses – the Old Course at St. Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns. While the second round, which was suspended Friday, was completed on Saturday morning, no players got in more than two holes in the afternoon, which saw conditions so windy that some fairways weren’t reachable for some players.

Therefore, whatever third-round scores had been posted were scrapped.

The third round will restart from the beginning on Sunday morning with a split-tee start between 9 a.m. and 11:23 a.m. local time.

The DPWT did not specify whether it could still get in 72 holes. If they do indeed play a fourth round, a cut will be made and all competition will take place at St. Andrews.

Robert MacIntyre and Richard Sterne are tied for the lead at 12 under.