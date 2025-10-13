Three down, four to go: Where things stand in FedExCup Fall points

Max Greyserman didn’t get his first PGA Tour victory at the Baycurrent Classic, but he got closer to earning a couple of signature-event starts next season.

Greyserman closed in 65 Sunday in Japan, but fell one shot shy of Xander Schauffele. The runner-up showing, however, moved him from 58th to 51st in FedExCup points. Nos. 51-60 at the end of the Tour’s fall season will qualify for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Genesis Invitational.

Current Aon Next 10

51. Max Greyserman

52. Aldrich Potgieter

53. Chris Kirk

54. Aaron Rai

55. Min Woo Lee

56. Jordan Spieth

57. Garrick Higgo

58. Jake Knapp

59. Wyndham Clark

60. Joe Highsmith

Four tournaments remaining in FedExCup Fall:

Oct. 23-26: Bank of Utah Championship

Nov. 6-9: World Wide Technology Championship

Nov. 13-16: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Nov. 20-23: RSM Classic

At the conclusion of the RSM on St. Simons Island, Georgia, the top 100 (down from 125 in previous years) in FEC points will earn full exempt status in 2026.

Among the notable movers this past week: Micheal Thorbjorsen (third at Baycurrent) jumped 18 spots to 72nd; Takumi Kanaya (T-4) moved from 135th to 113th; and Alex Smalley (T-4) got some breathing room, moving up 10 places to 77th.

Nos. 95-105 on the FedExCup Fall points list (*exempt for 2026):