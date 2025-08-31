Thriston Lawrence overcomes early errors to win Omega European Masters

CRANS MONTANA, Switzerland — Thriston Lawrence of South Africa recovered from making bogey at his first three holes to shoot 4-under 66 and win the Omega European Masters in Switzerland on Sunday for his fifth title on the DP World Tour.

Lawrence won by two strokes from three players — Matt Wallace (67), Sami Valimaki (65) and Rasmus Hojgaard (62).

Matt Fitzpatrick, who is hoping to secure a captain’s pick from Luke Donald on Monday to get into Europe’s Ryder Cup team alongside Hojgaard, was alone in fifth place, one shot further back after a 67.

The No. 94-ranked Lawrence steadied himself after a sloppy start, holing an eagle putt from 20 feet at the par-4 sixth hole after driving the green and then making five birdies at picturesque Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club.

His most recent title was at the BMW International Open in June 2023.