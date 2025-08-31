 Skip navigation
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 - Practice
Defending Southern 500 champ Chase Briscoe seeks repeat as Cup playoffs begin
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Boston Red Sox
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Jonah Tong and Payton Tolle have arrived to much fanfare
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 - Practice
What to watch for in tonight’s Southern 500 NASCAR Cup race at Darlington

nbc_pl_szoboslaiintv_250831.jpg
Szoboszlai: ‘I was confident in myself’ for goal
nbc_pl_livarspostgame_250831.jpg
Szoboszlai’s magic guides Liverpool past Arsenal
nbc_pl_livgoal1_250831.jpg
Szoboszlai nails perfect free kick to open scoring

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
nbc_pl_szoboslaiintv_250831.jpg
Szoboszlai: ‘I was confident in myself’ for goal
nbc_pl_livarspostgame_250831.jpg
Szoboszlai’s magic guides Liverpool past Arsenal
nbc_pl_livgoal1_250831.jpg
Szoboszlai nails perfect free kick to open scoring

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Thriston Lawrence overcomes early errors to win Omega European Masters

  
Published August 31, 2025 01:42 PM
Thitikul and Korda exchange great shots in Boston
August 31, 2025 11:35 AM
Check out two excellent shots by Atthaya Thitikul and Nelly Korda in the third round of the FM Championship.

CRANS MONTANA, Switzerland — Thriston Lawrence of South Africa recovered from making bogey at his first three holes to shoot 4-under 66 and win the Omega European Masters in Switzerland on Sunday for his fifth title on the DP World Tour.

Lawrence won by two strokes from three players — Matt Wallace (67), Sami Valimaki (65) and Rasmus Hojgaard (62).

Matt Fitzpatrick, who is hoping to secure a captain’s pick from Luke Donald on Monday to get into Europe’s Ryder Cup team alongside Hojgaard, was alone in fifth place, one shot further back after a 67.

The No. 94-ranked Lawrence steadied himself after a sloppy start, holing an eagle putt from 20 feet at the par-4 sixth hole after driving the green and then making five birdies at picturesque Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club.

His most recent title was at the BMW International Open in June 2023.