Tiger and new caddie a ‘great team,’ but can they end Woods’ Riviera shutout?

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. – Tiger Woods said Wednesday he’s confident that he and new caddie Lance Bennett will be a “great team” as they begin their partnership this week at the Genesis Invitational.

Woods is making his first official start in 10 months, and there are a few differences inside the ropes this week at Riviera, including a new look with his recently unveiled apparel line, Sun Day Red. But the most notable change is Woods’ new looper: Bennett, who carried for the bag for Matt Kuchar and has also previously worked with Davis Riley, Sungjae Im and Bill Haas, among others.

“I’ve had a great relationship with him over the years … in all the Ryder Cups and Presidents Cups together and all the times I’ve been able to play with him in the same groups,” Woods said. “Very down-to-earth, very loyal and how he conversated through the years, I’ve also taken notice of that.

“We’ve had the same type of feels in how we look at the golf course and how we read putts, they’re very similar. We’re going to be a great team and look forward to the challenge.”

Woods did not indicate whether Bennett was a long-term solution or merely in a trial period as he hopes to play roughly once a month this season. He and longtime looper Joe LaCava parted ways last year after Woods underwent ankle fusion surgery following the Masters. With LaCava now on Patrick Cantlay’s bag, Woods employed his longtime business partner, Rob McNamara, at the Hero World Challenge.

Woods and Bennett cruised around the back nine on Tuesday before a 18-hole pro-am round Wednesday at Riviera alongside Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and MLB outfielder Aaron Hicks.

Woods, who gave himself a sponsor exemption into the $20 million event that benefits his foundation, appeared sharp with his ball-striking throughout the round. He is looking to win at Riviera for the first time in 16 career attempts, the most he’s ever played in a tournament without a victory.

Throughout the years Woods said that he has driven the ball well at a track that is a “fader’s delight,” and precise iron play has been one of the hallmarks of his career. But he has not traditionally fared well on the bumpy, tricky Poa annua greens.

“I’ve played in this event since ’92,” he said, “and I still have never won this event. Hopefully I can figure something out and get myself in there in contention and maybe get a W at the end of the week.”