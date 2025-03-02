Tiger Woods highlights Monday’s notable field at Seminole Pro-Member

Tiger Woods isn’t competing in the upcoming Arnold Palmer Invitational, but he will be active this week.

Woods was listed in the field for the annual Seminole Pro-Member tournament, which will be contested Monday at famed Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Florida.

Woods is also scheduled to compete for his Jupiter Links team in Tuesday night’s TGL match.

Woods, who underwent another back surgery in September, hasn’t played on the PGA Tour since last year’s Open Championship. He was eligible to play at Bay Hill, where he has won eight times on Tour, and has one year remaining on his Players Championship exemption. As a past champion, he could also make his return at the Masters Tournament.

Woods is playing at Seminole with former PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh for the second consecutive year. The field includes Rory McIlroy, Nelly Korda, Tom Brady and a host notable tour pros and heavy hitters in the golf, sports and business worlds.