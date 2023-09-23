 Skip navigation
Tiger Woods reminds everyone what he thinks his best shot ever was

  
Published September 23, 2023 03:30 PM
PGA TOUR Archive

Tiger Woods 2002 Genuity Championship - 3/3/2002 - Sunday Photo by Stan Badz/PGA TOUR Archive via Getty Images

PGA TOUR

There has been an abundance of indelible shots throughout Tiger Woods’ career.

But which one does the 15-time major champion think was the best?

His chip-in on Augusta National’s 16th hole en route to winning the 2005 Masters? Nope.

The “better than most” putt on TPC Sawgrass’ island green, which helped Woods win the 2001 Players Championship? Nah.

His ace on No. 16 at the 1997 WM Phoenix Open? Try again.

The approach shot on No. 18 at Pebble Beach during Round 3 of the 2010 U.S. Open? Negative.

His hole-out flop shot on No. 16 at the 2012 Memorial Tournament? Keep going.

Oh, it has to be his putt on the 72nd hole to force a playoff at the 2008 U.S. Open, right? Still no.

Give up?

Well, earlier this week, Woods told TaylorMade that it was his 3-iron shot from Hazeltine’s 18th hole’s fairway bunker during Round 2 of the 2002 PGA Championship, where Woods eventually finished runner-up, one stroke back of winner Rich Beem.

“Hard left to right wind, and my heels were up against the lip of the bunker,” Woods said. “I’ve never felt contact that solid in my life.”

However, this isn’t the first time Woods revealed that he thinks his heroics from the bunker at Hazeltine was his best shot ever. In 2019, Woods sat down with his former caddie, Joe LaCava, on GolfTV and said it was his “greatest feeling shot.”

But with the bevy of incredible shots Woods, 47, has hit during his career, it’s not crazy if you have a different opinion than Woods on which one was the best.