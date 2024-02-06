Tiger Woods teases big announcement Monday of Genesis week

Tiger Woods is teasing a big announcement next week.

Woods took to social media on Tuesday morning to post a close-up photo of his face along with the captain, “The vision remains the same. 2.12.24.”

What could this mean?

Woods is expected to return to action at next week’s Genesis Invitational, the PGA Tour signature event he hosts at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles. It will also be Woods’ first tournament since he announced his split with longtime apparel endorser Nike Golf.

“Over 27 years ago, I was fortunate to start a partnership with one of the most iconic brands in the world,” Woods said on Jan. 8. “The days since have been filled with so many amazing moments and memories, if I started naming them, I could go on forever. Phil Knight’s passion and vision brought this Nike and Nike Golf partnership together and I want to personally thank him, along with the Nike employees and incredible athletes I have had the pleasure of working with along the way.

“People will ask if there is another chapter. Yes, there will certainly be another chapter. See you in LA!”

The vision remains the same. 2.12.24 pic.twitter.com/nWtlEUk8LN — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) February 6, 2024

With no logos visible in Woods’ headshot, it’s reasonable to assume that Monday’s big reveal could be Woods’ new threads, whether it’s an already existing company or one that Woods has created himself.

Woods currently has an equipment deal with TaylorMade and a ball deal with Bridgestone Golf. He’s also worn FootJoy shoes ever since his February 2021 car accident.

While the pre-tournament interview schedule hasn’t been announced, Woods typically speaks the Tuesday of tournament week.