 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SWIM-WORLD-2024
2024 World Swimming Championships Results
Chubb Classic - Round One
Stephen Ames declared 36-hole winner of Chubb Classic
NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 300
How to watch Monday’s Xfinity race: Start time, TV info and weather

Top Clips

nbc_pl_lutvsmanusecondgoal_240218.jpg
Garnacho doubles Man United’s lead v. Luton Town
nbc_pl_lutvsmanufirstgoal_240218.jpg
Hojlund puts Man United 1-0 in front of Luton Town
nbc_pl_shuvsbhahl_240218.jpg
Extended HLs: Sheffield United v. Brighton MWK 25

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SWIM-WORLD-2024
2024 World Swimming Championships Results
Chubb Classic - Round One
Stephen Ames declared 36-hole winner of Chubb Classic
NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 300
How to watch Monday’s Xfinity race: Start time, TV info and weather

Top Clips

nbc_pl_lutvsmanusecondgoal_240218.jpg
Garnacho doubles Man United’s lead v. Luton Town
nbc_pl_lutvsmanufirstgoal_240218.jpg
Hojlund puts Man United 1-0 in front of Luton Town
nbc_pl_shuvsbhahl_240218.jpg
Extended HLs: Sheffield United v. Brighton MWK 25

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tom Kim makes Genesis tee time after running to first tee

  
Published February 18, 2024 11:35 AM

The train apparently nearly left the station without Tom Kim on Sunday at Riviera.

A PGA Tour Live camera picked up Kim in a brisk trot to the first tee prior to his final-round tee time for the Genesis Invitational. Kim was scheduled to go off at 11 a.m. ET alongside Rickie Fowler, and with an announcer saying, “Kim is hustling, I mean, high-tailing it to the first tee because his tee time is just moments away,” it appears Kim cut things close.

The PGA Tour had recently seen a player miss his tee time. Lucas Glover mis-read a text and was still in his hotel room with his first-round tee time at the WM Phoenix Open just minutes away. He withdrew from the event and was replaced in the field.

The good news: Kim did make his tee time.

The bad news: He parred the easy par-5 opening hole.