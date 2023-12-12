Tony Finau finally dispels LIV rumors: '#imnotleaving’

If Tony Finau did little to dispel the LIV Golf rumors a couple days ago, he made up for it Monday evening.

Finau posted a photo to Instagram along with a caption that talked about Finau looking forward to playing a 10th season on the PGA Tour in 2024 and punctuated by the hashtag #imnotleaving.

Here is the full post:

“The 2023 season is in the books! It was a special and incredible season highlighted with a win at the Mexico Open. It was my 6th Win on the @pgatour. Another highlight was reaching the tour championship for the 7th year in a row! As this year comes to an end I’m grateful to play the game that I love and to have the opportunity to compete at the highest level. I’m excited for 2024 and looking forward to playing my 10th season on the PGA Tour! And stoked to be defending in both Mexico and Houston! Thank you to my partners for your continued support. Thank you to the fans for all the love for our whole Finau fam. See y’all in Maui! #imnotleaving.”

Finau had been the subject of some speculation that he could be the next big name to jump to the Saudi-backed league after Jon Rahm made his signing official last week. One report had Finau and Tyrell Hatton joining Rahm on a team.

When Finau was asked about the rumors, he offered little response.

“I have nothing to say right now,” Finau told reporters at the Grant Thornton Invitational in Naples, Florida. “I haven’t heard anything.”

He then added: “No, not yet. I haven’t let anything marinate other than just playing right now.”

Now, Finau has something to say: He’s committed to the PGA Tour for next season.