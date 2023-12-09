 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ALPINE-SKIING-NOR-SUPER-G-WOMEN
Nina Ortlieb, world downhill silver medalist, breaks leg before race
Columbus Crew win MLS Cup
Crew race to 2-goal lead in 1st half, hold on to beat LAFC 2-1 and win MLS Cup
NCAA Football: Heisman Trophy Presentation
LSU QB Jayden Daniels overcomes being outside CFP race to win Heisman Trophy with prolific season

Top Clips

nbc_gc_finalroundtease_231209.jpg
Grant Thornton Inv. has been a ‘massive success’
nbc_golf_hendersonconnors_231209.jpg
Conners, Henderson use chemistry at Grant Thornton
nbc_gc_fowlerthompson_231209.jpg
Fowler, Thompson happy with ‘solid’ Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ALPINE-SKIING-NOR-SUPER-G-WOMEN
Nina Ortlieb, world downhill silver medalist, breaks leg before race
Columbus Crew win MLS Cup
Crew race to 2-goal lead in 1st half, hold on to beat LAFC 2-1 and win MLS Cup
NCAA Football: Heisman Trophy Presentation
LSU QB Jayden Daniels overcomes being outside CFP race to win Heisman Trophy with prolific season

Top Clips

nbc_gc_finalroundtease_231209.jpg
Grant Thornton Inv. has been a ‘massive success’
nbc_golf_hendersonconnors_231209.jpg
Conners, Henderson use chemistry at Grant Thornton
nbc_gc_fowlerthompson_231209.jpg
Fowler, Thompson happy with ‘solid’ Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tony Finau on LIV reports, rumors: ‘I have nothing to say right now’

  
Published December 9, 2023 11:41 AM

One report and lots of rumors have Tony Finau following in Jon Rahm’s footsteps and joining LIV Golf. The 34-year-old Finau, however, offered no credence and essentially a non-comment on Friday at the Grant Thornton Invitational.

“I have nothing to say right now,” Finau told reporters in Naples, Florida. “I haven’t heard anything.”

According to the Spanish website, Ten Golf, Rahm will be getting his own four-person team within the Saudi-backed circuit, and Finau and England’s Tyrrell Hatton were tabbed by the outlet as potential options to join Rahm. The Telegraph also reported as much.

However, Finau’s agent, Chris Armstrong, told SI.com that any report was just rumor and that the speculation was likely due to Finau and Rahm being good friends and fellow members at Silverleaf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

When asked again about the LIV rumors and whether he had a response to them, Finau said, “No, not yet. I haven’t let anything marinate other than just playing right now.”

Finau did, however, comment on Rahm.

“He made the best decision he felt was right for his family and himself,” Finau said. “I’m happy for him.”

Last year, Finau had this to say in relation to LIV Golf, telling the Salt Lake Tribune: “To me, at this point in my career, it’s so much about the satisfaction of winning golf tournaments and playing against the best player in the world [on] what I feel is the best tour in the world. And the satisfaction that comes from it, no amount of money can buy. It’s just the fulfillment that I’m after, after all these years of working hard and now being at my best that I’ve ever been, to have the opportunity to reap the rewards.”