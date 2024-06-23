Travelers Championship: Tee times for the final round at TPC River Highlands
Tom Kim leads Scottie Scheffler and Akshay Bhatia by a stroke entering the final round of the Travelers Championship.
In anticipation of inclement weather, the PGA Tour moved up tee times for Sunday at TPC River Highlands. Here are the times and groupings in Cromwell, Connecticut (click here for how to watch).
|TIME
|TEE
|PLAYERS
|6:50 AM
EDT
|1
Adam Schenk
Peter Malnati
|7:00 AM
EDT
|1
Nick Dunlap
Justin Rose
|7:10 AM
EDT
|1
Harris English
Taylor Moore
Max Homa
|7:20 AM
EDT
|1
Eric Cole
Russell Henley
Jordan Spieth
|7:31 AM
EDT
|1
Chris Kirk
Billy Horschel
Victor Perez
|7:42 AM
EDT
|1
Lucas Glover
Davis Riley
Ben Griffin
|7:53 AM
EDT
|1
Adam Scott
Emiliano Grillo
Chris Gotterup
|8:09 AM
EDT
|1
Keegan Bradley
Sepp Straka
Andrew Putnam
|8:20 AM
EDT
|1
Mackenzie Hughes
J.T. Poston
Thomas Detry
|8:31 AM
EDT
|1
Cam Davis
Webb Simpson
Nick Taylor
|8:42 AM
EDT
|1
Kurt Kitayama
Jason Day
Lee Hodges
|8:53 AM
EDT
|1
Hideki Matsuyama
Will Zalatoris
Sam Burns
|9:04 AM
EDT
|1
Jake Knapp
Seamus Power
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|9:20 AM
EDT
|1
Corey Conners
Sahith Theegala
Denny McCarthy
|9:31 AM
EDT
|1
Michael Thorbjornsen
Rickie Fowler
Stephan Jaeger
|9:42 AM
EDT
|1
Adam Hadwin
Viktor Hovland
Austin Eckroat
|9:53 AM
EDT
|1
Si Woo Kim
Brendon Todd
Matt Fitzpatrick
|10:04 AM
EDT
|1
Tommy Fleetwood
Patrick Rodgers
Brian Harman
|10:15 AM
EDT
|1
Robert MacIntyre
Taylor Pendrith
Wyndham Clark
|10:31 AM
EDT
|1
Ludvig Åberg
Adam Svensson
Tom Hoge
|10:42 AM
EDT
|1
Cameron Young
Patrick Cantlay
Matthieu Pavon
|10:53 AM
EDT
|1
Tony Finau
Shane Lowry
Justin Thomas
|11:04 AM
EDT
|1
Xander Schauffele
Sungjae Im
Collin Morikawa
|11:15 AM
EDT
|1
Tom Kim
Akshay Bhatia
Scottie Scheffler