Travelers Championship 2024 tee times: Round 1 and Round 2 at TPC River Highlands
The PGA Tour’s final signature event of the season is this week’s Travelers Championship.
Here’s a look at tee times and pairings for the first two rounds of the limited-field tournament at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut (all times ET; click here for how to watch).
|TIME
|TEE
|PLAYERS
|8:05 AM
|1
Chris Gotterup
|8:15 AM
|1
Robert MacIntyre
Jake Knapp
|8:25 AM
|1
Akshay Bhatia
Thomas Detry
|8:35 AM
|1
Taylor Pendrith
Victor Perez
|8:45 AM
|1
Davis Riley
Rickie Fowler
|8:55 AM
|1
Lee Hodges
Eric Cole
|9:05 AM
|1
Brian Harman
Tom Hoge
|9:15 AM
|1
Nick Taylor
Harris English
|9:25 AM
|1
Taylor Moore
Seamus Power
|9:40 AM
|1
Kurt Kitayama
Mackenzie Hughes
|9:50 AM
|1
Sahith Theegala
Sepp Straka
|10:00 AM
|1
Jason Day
J.T. Poston
|10:10 AM
|1
Cameron Young
Patrick Rodgers
|10:20 AM
|1
Hideki Matsuyama
Keegan Bradley
|10:30 AM
|1
Scottie Scheffler
Max Homa
|10:40 AM
|1
Wyndham Clark
Jordan Spieth
|10:50 AM
|1
Shane Lowry
Justin Thomas
|11:00 AM
|1
Nick Dunlap
Adam Scott
|11:15 AM
|1
Will Zalatoris
Ben Griffin
|11:25 AM
|1
Austin Eckroat
Webb Simpson
|11:35 AM
|1
Peter Malnati
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|11:45 AM
|1
Emiliano Grillo
Andrew Putnam
|11:55 AM
|1
Sam Burns
Byeong Hun An
|12:05 PM
|1
Si Woo Kim
Adam Svensson
|12:15 PM
|1
Matt Fitzpatrick
Adam Hadwin
|12:25 PM
|1
Tom Kim
Corey Conners
|12:35 PM
|1
Justin Rose
Adam Schenk
|12:50 PM
|1
Chris Kirk
Sungjae Im
|1:00 PM
|1
Russell Henley
Denny McCarthy
|1:10 PM
|1
Cam Davis
Brendon Todd
|1:20 PM
|1
Lucas Glover
Tommy Fleetwood
|1:30 PM
|1
Collin Morikawa
Viktor Hovland
|1:40 PM
|1
Tony Finau
Patrick Cantlay
|1:50 PM
|1
Xander Schauffele
Matthieu Pavon
|2:00 PM
|1
Ludvig Åberg
Michael Thorbjornsen
|2:10 PM
|1
Billy Horschel
Stephan Jaeger