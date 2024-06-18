 Skip navigation
Travelers Championship 2024 tee times: Round 1 and Round 2 at TPC River Highlands

  
Published June 18, 2024 05:12 PM
McIlroy faces mental battle after U.S. Open loss
June 18, 2024 03:51 PM
The Golf Central crew discusses how Rory McIlroy can overcome heartbreak after a dramatic finish at the U.S. Open. The 35 year-old missed two par putts inside of four feet, losing out on his fifth major title.

The PGA Tour’s final signature event of the season is this week’s Travelers Championship.

Here’s a look at tee times and pairings for the first two rounds of the limited-field tournament at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut (all times ET; click here for how to watch).

TIME
TEEPLAYERS
8:05 AM
EDT		1

Chris Gotterup

8:15 AM
EDT		1

Robert MacIntyre

Jake Knapp

8:25 AM
EDT		1

Akshay Bhatia

Thomas Detry

8:35 AM
EDT		1

Taylor Pendrith

Victor Perez

8:45 AM
EDT		1

Davis Riley

Rickie Fowler

8:55 AM
EDT		1

Lee Hodges

Eric Cole

9:05 AM
EDT		1

Brian Harman

Tom Hoge

9:15 AM
EDT		1

Nick Taylor

Harris English

9:25 AM
EDT		1

Taylor Moore

Seamus Power

9:40 AM
EDT		1

Kurt Kitayama

Mackenzie Hughes

9:50 AM
EDT		1

Sahith Theegala

Sepp Straka

10:00 AM
EDT		1

Jason Day

J.T. Poston

10:10 AM
EDT		1

Cameron Young

Patrick Rodgers

10:20 AM
EDT		1

Hideki Matsuyama

Keegan Bradley

10:30 AM
EDT		1

Scottie Scheffler

Max Homa

10:40 AM
EDT		1

Wyndham Clark

Jordan Spieth

10:50 AM
EDT		1

Shane Lowry

Justin Thomas

11:00 AM
EDT		1

Nick Dunlap

Adam Scott

11:15 AM
EDT		1

Will Zalatoris

Ben Griffin

11:25 AM
EDT		1

Austin Eckroat

Webb Simpson

11:35 AM
EDT		1

Peter Malnati

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

11:45 AM
EDT		1

Emiliano Grillo

Andrew Putnam

11:55 AM
EDT		1

Sam Burns

Byeong Hun An

12:05 PM
EDT		1

Si Woo Kim

Adam Svensson

12:15 PM
EDT		1

Matt Fitzpatrick

Adam Hadwin

12:25 PM
EDT		1

Tom Kim

Corey Conners

12:35 PM
EDT		1

Justin Rose

Adam Schenk

12:50 PM
EDT		1

Chris Kirk

Sungjae Im

1:00 PM
EDT		1

Russell Henley

Denny McCarthy

1:10 PM
EDT		1

Cam Davis

Brendon Todd

1:20 PM
EDT		1

Lucas Glover

Tommy Fleetwood

1:30 PM
EDT		1

Collin Morikawa

Viktor Hovland

1:40 PM
EDT		1

Tony Finau

Patrick Cantlay

1:50 PM
EDT		1

Xander Schauffele

Matthieu Pavon

2:00 PM
EDT		1

Ludvig Åberg

Michael Thorbjornsen

2:10 PM
EDT		1

Billy Horschel

Stephan Jaeger