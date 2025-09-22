 Skip navigation
Top News

Ryder Cup Preview - Monday September 22nd
Inspiring threads: Why the European Ryder Cup team is wearing salmon polos
NBA: Finals-Indiana Pacers at Oklahoma City Thunder
Fantasy Basketball Guards 2025-26: Top 50 rankings, season outlooks, key stats
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Minnesota Twins
MLB Power Rankings: Playoff picture heats up as Guardians climb and Tigers and Mets plummet
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,

U.S. captain Keegan Bradley has thought about playing Ryder Cup ‘every second’

  
Published September 22, 2025 04:20 PM
Rory-Bryson beef heating up ahead of Ryder Cup
September 20, 2025 10:15 PM
The Golf Central crew unpack Rory McIlroy's response to a series of comments by Bryson DeChambeau and explain how it sets the stage for a fiery showdown in the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. – On the first official day of Ryder Cup week, as his team began its preparations in earnest, U.S. captain Keegan Bradley admitted Monday that he thought about playing “every second.”

But that doesn’t mean that he’s riddled with regret after deciding not to pick himself to handle dual roles this week.

“I’ve also thought about how impossible it would be,” he said.

“I was picked to do this job as captain, and there’s been certain things that I’ve done during the week or lead-up that if I was playing, I don’t think I could have done at the level that I needed to do them at.”

Bradley has known for more than a month that he wouldn’t be among the 12 players competing here at Bethpage Black. After winning the Travelers Championship in June, he failed to sustain his level of play over the past few months and opted to focus solely on his duties as the captain.

In his press conference last month announcing his picks, Bradley said it was devastating, personally, to come to that conclusion. But he expanded Monday on why it was the right call.

“I feel like I’ve been called for a bigger cause here, to help our guys get ready to play and play at the highest level,” he said. “In the back of my mind, I’m always thinking, ‘I could have been out there.’ But ultimately, I can’t tell you how much I’ve enjoyed being the captain and how I’ve enjoyed not having to worry about getting to sleep and getting my rest, or how I haven’t had to think about what time I’m going to go practice or meet my coach and then meet the guys. It simplified things a lot for me.”

It’s also given Bradley time to fine-tune his messaging and week-of activities that he hopes will put his team in the best position to succeed and also create (what could be for some) a once-in-a-career experience.

2025-us-ryder-cup-team-grid.jpg
Ryder Cup 2025 rosters: Meet the 12-player U.S. team
From Scottie Scheffler and the automatic qualifiers to Keegan Bradley’s six captain’s picks, here’s who will represent the U.S. at Bethpage Black.

One of those indelible moments came on Monday morning, when he gathered all members of Team USA on the first tee, before the 18-hole practice round and without crowds, to play the national anthem and soak in the experience.

“Every second that the guys are together and can have a powerful moment, I think it brings them closer together,” Bradley said. “I had this vision of doing that for about a year, and to be out there and see it and see how emotional the guys got was a really special time for our team.”

After that, the American team went out in three groups of four on Monday morning: Bryson DeChambeau, Ben Griffin, Justin Thomas and Cameron Young; Scottie Scheffler, Russell Henley, Harris English and J.J. Spaun; and Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Collin Morikawa and Sam Burns.