U.S. captain Keegan Bradley has thought about playing Ryder Cup ‘every second’

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. – On the first official day of Ryder Cup week, as his team began its preparations in earnest, U.S. captain Keegan Bradley admitted Monday that he thought about playing “every second.”

But that doesn’t mean that he’s riddled with regret after deciding not to pick himself to handle dual roles this week.

“I’ve also thought about how impossible it would be,” he said.

“I was picked to do this job as captain, and there’s been certain things that I’ve done during the week or lead-up that if I was playing, I don’t think I could have done at the level that I needed to do them at.”

Bradley has known for more than a month that he wouldn’t be among the 12 players competing here at Bethpage Black. After winning the Travelers Championship in June, he failed to sustain his level of play over the past few months and opted to focus solely on his duties as the captain.

In his press conference last month announcing his picks, Bradley said it was devastating, personally, to come to that conclusion. But he expanded Monday on why it was the right call.

“I feel like I’ve been called for a bigger cause here, to help our guys get ready to play and play at the highest level,” he said. “In the back of my mind, I’m always thinking, ‘I could have been out there.’ But ultimately, I can’t tell you how much I’ve enjoyed being the captain and how I’ve enjoyed not having to worry about getting to sleep and getting my rest, or how I haven’t had to think about what time I’m going to go practice or meet my coach and then meet the guys. It simplified things a lot for me.”

It’s also given Bradley time to fine-tune his messaging and week-of activities that he hopes will put his team in the best position to succeed and also create (what could be for some) a once-in-a-career experience.

One of those indelible moments came on Monday morning, when he gathered all members of Team USA on the first tee, before the 18-hole practice round and without crowds, to play the national anthem and soak in the experience.

“Every second that the guys are together and can have a powerful moment, I think it brings them closer together,” Bradley said. “I had this vision of doing that for about a year, and to be out there and see it and see how emotional the guys got was a really special time for our team.”

After that, the American team went out in three groups of four on Monday morning: Bryson DeChambeau, Ben Griffin, Justin Thomas and Cameron Young; Scottie Scheffler, Russell Henley, Harris English and J.J. Spaun; and Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Collin Morikawa and Sam Burns.