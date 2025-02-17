U.S. Ryder Cup rookie hopeful moves into top six after Genesis runner-up

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees
Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton hasn’t swung bat in 3 or 4 weeks and is unsure of whether he can play in opener
Stanford v Notre Dame
Notre Dame moves up to No. 1 in AP poll for first time since 2019 after UCLA suffers first loss
On the set of Days of Thunder
Mission Possible? Jeff Gordon wants Tom Cruise to do ‘Days of Thunder’ sequel

Top Clips

nbc_bte_sinnerfrenchopen_251602.jpg
Ripple effects of Sinner’s three-month suspension
nbc_bte_mancitytop4_251602.jpg
Manchester City should ‘cruise’ to PL top four
nbc_bte_ludwigpriceformasters_251602.jpg
Analyzing Åberg’s Masters odds after Genesis win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees
Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton hasn’t swung bat in 3 or 4 weeks and is unsure of whether he can play in opener
Stanford v Notre Dame
Notre Dame moves up to No. 1 in AP poll for first time since 2019 after UCLA suffers first loss
On the set of Days of Thunder
Mission Possible? Jeff Gordon wants Tom Cruise to do ‘Days of Thunder’ sequel

Top Clips

nbc_bte_sinnerfrenchopen_251602.jpg
Ripple effects of Sinner’s three-month suspension
nbc_bte_mancitytop4_251602.jpg
Manchester City should ‘cruise’ to PL top four
nbc_bte_ludwigpriceformasters_251602.jpg
Analyzing Åberg’s Masters odds after Genesis win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

U.S. Ryder Cup rookie hopeful moves into top six after Genesis runner-up

  
Published February 17, 2025 10:45 AM

A Ryder Cup rookie hopeful has moved inside top six in U.S. points following another strong showing on the PGA Tour.

Maverick McNealy closed 8-under 64 Sunday at Torrey Pines to finish runner-up at the Genesis Invitational. McNealy now has three finishes of T-9 or better this season, including a T-9 two weeks ago in Phoenix, while jumping to seventh in FedExCup points – and to fifth in U.S. Ryder Cup points.

McNealy, who rose eight spots, is joined by five players with previous Ryder Cup experience – No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, No. 2 Xander Schauffele, No. 3 Bryson DeChambeau, No. 4 Collin Morikawa and No. 6 Patrick Cantlay.

Tony Finau is seventh, followed by Russell Henley, Brian Harman and Billy Horschel. Justin Thomas is No. 12, Max Homa is No. 21, Jordan Spieth is No. 40 and Brooks Koepka is No. 57.

McNealy was a two-time Walker Cupper, including in 2017 when he went 4-0 along with Morikawa and Doug Ghim. He broke through for his maiden PGA Tour title at last fall’s RSM Classic.

Europe’s points list currently looks like this: No. 1 Rory McIlroy, No. 2 Tyrrell Hatton, No. 3 Rasmus Hojgaard, No. 4 Ludvig Åberg, No. 5 Shane Lowry and No. 6 Thomas Detry. Åberg, who debuted two years ago in Rome, climbed 55 spots this week following his victory at Torrey Pines.

Tommy Fleetwood is No. 10, Bob MacIntyre is No. 18, Jon Rahm is No. 24 and Sepp Straka is No. 37.