U.S. Ryder Cup rookie hopeful moves into top six after Genesis runner-up

A Ryder Cup rookie hopeful has moved inside top six in U.S. points following another strong showing on the PGA Tour.

Maverick McNealy closed 8-under 64 Sunday at Torrey Pines to finish runner-up at the Genesis Invitational. McNealy now has three finishes of T-9 or better this season, including a T-9 two weeks ago in Phoenix, while jumping to seventh in FedExCup points – and to fifth in U.S. Ryder Cup points.

McNealy, who rose eight spots, is joined by five players with previous Ryder Cup experience – No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, No. 2 Xander Schauffele, No. 3 Bryson DeChambeau, No. 4 Collin Morikawa and No. 6 Patrick Cantlay.

Tony Finau is seventh, followed by Russell Henley, Brian Harman and Billy Horschel. Justin Thomas is No. 12, Max Homa is No. 21, Jordan Spieth is No. 40 and Brooks Koepka is No. 57.

McNealy was a two-time Walker Cupper, including in 2017 when he went 4-0 along with Morikawa and Doug Ghim. He broke through for his maiden PGA Tour title at last fall’s RSM Classic.

Europe’s points list currently looks like this: No. 1 Rory McIlroy, No. 2 Tyrrell Hatton, No. 3 Rasmus Hojgaard, No. 4 Ludvig Åberg, No. 5 Shane Lowry and No. 6 Thomas Detry. Åberg, who debuted two years ago in Rome, climbed 55 spots this week following his victory at Torrey Pines.

Tommy Fleetwood is No. 10, Bob MacIntyre is No. 18, Jon Rahm is No. 24 and Sepp Straka is No. 37.