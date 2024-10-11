 Skip navigation
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 05 Iowa at Ohio State
Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Oregon Ducks football history: Head-to-head record, biggest games, first matchup
Indianapolis Colts v Jacksonville Jaguars
Week 6 Expected Points: Backup RBs key to surviving tough bye week
Syndication: The Record
The Funnel Defense Report: Week 6

Top Clips

nbc_pft_commandersvravens_241011.jpg
Commanders vs. Ravens headlines Week 6 slate
nbc_pft_purdydiscv2_241011.jpg
Is Purdy still an underrated NFL quarterback?
nbc_pft_rodgersjetsoffense_241011.jpg
Jets are an 'absolute mess' after firing Saleh

Ukrainian, 16, challenges for lead at French Open on routine of table tennis and Netflix

  
Published October 11, 2024 08:19 AM
Highlights: 2024 Open de France, Round 1
October 10, 2024 05:28 PM
Check out the best shots from the first round of action in the FedEx Open de France at Golf National.

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France — A 16-year-old Ukrainian playing for just the fifth time on the European tour said he will continue his routine of playing table tennis and watching Netflix in his quest to stay on the leaderboard at the French Open near Paris.

Lev Grinberg shot 5-under 66 and was in a tie for fourth place, one stroke off the lead, after the first round on Thursday.

Grinberg, who is ranked No. 4,603, said he lives on site at Le Golf National, which is hosting the tournament, and he woke thinking the first round might be canceled after heavy rain on Wednesday.

“I went making some videos at 7 p.m. on No. 16, and it was just a pond,” Grinberg said.

Asked what he’ll do to stay in touch with the leaders, Grinberg said: “Do my normal routine. Play ping-pong with my friends in the evening. Have a good sleep. Watch Netflix. Practice, eat and yeah, same game plan tomorrow and see what happens.”

His previous events on the European tour were at the Soudal Open (three times) and the Dutch Open.

Thorbjorn Olesen of Denmark, Joe Dean of England and Jesper Svensson of Sweden shared the lead after rounds of 65.