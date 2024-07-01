Updated Solheim Cup standings for Americans, Europeans
Ally Ewing and Jennifer Kupcho came up a shot shy of Dow Championship winners Ruoning Yin and Atthaya Thitikul, but both Americans improved their Solheim Cup chances.
Ewing is ranked third in U.S. points while Kupcho is up to 12th. The top seven players after the AIG Women’s Open on Aug. 25 will qualify for the American side, while two more spots will go to the top two U.S. players in the Rolex Rankings who aren’t in the top seven in points; currently that’s Nos. 22 Alison Lee and No. 31 Angel Yin. Kupcho is ranked No. 50.
Three captain’s picks will round out the 12-player U.S. squad.
Here is a look at the latest American standings:
1. Nelly Korda
2. Lilia Vu
3. Ally Ewing
4. Allisen Corpuz
5. Megan Khang
6. Andrea Lee
7. Rose Zhang
---
8. Lauren Coughlin
9. Sarah Schmelzel
10. Angel Yin
11. Alison Lee
12. Jennifer Kupcho
13. Cheyenne Knight
14. Lexi Thompson
15. Marina Alex
As for the European team, it will fill its 12-player roster with the top two players in points, the top six in the Rolex Rankings not already qualified and four picks.
Here is a look at the latest European standings:
1. Charley Hull
2. Linn Grant
---
3. Maja Stark
4. Alex Forsterling
5. Carlota Ciganda
6. Manon de Roey
And Rolex Rankings:
6. Celine Boutier
8. Charley Hull
20. Maja Stark
25. Linn Grant
30. Carlota Ciganda
32. Leona Maguire
36. Madelene Sagstrom
38. Georgia Hall
---
64. Esther Henseleit
67. Anna Nordqvist
69. Alex Forsterling
70. Albane Valenzuela
75. Perrine Delacour