Updated Solheim Cup standings for Americans, Europeans

  
Published July 1, 2024 12:38 PM

Ally Ewing and Jennifer Kupcho came up a shot shy of Dow Championship winners Ruoning Yin and Atthaya Thitikul, but both Americans improved their Solheim Cup chances.

Ewing is ranked third in U.S. points while Kupcho is up to 12th. The top seven players after the AIG Women’s Open on Aug. 25 will qualify for the American side, while two more spots will go to the top two U.S. players in the Rolex Rankings who aren’t in the top seven in points; currently that’s Nos. 22 Alison Lee and No. 31 Angel Yin. Kupcho is ranked No. 50.

Three captain’s picks will round out the 12-player U.S. squad.

Here is a look at the latest American standings:

1. Nelly Korda

2. Lilia Vu

3. Ally Ewing

4. Allisen Corpuz

5. Megan Khang

6. Andrea Lee

7. Rose Zhang

---

8. Lauren Coughlin

9. Sarah Schmelzel

10. Angel Yin

11. Alison Lee

12. Jennifer Kupcho

13. Cheyenne Knight

14. Lexi Thompson

15. Marina Alex

As for the European team, it will fill its 12-player roster with the top two players in points, the top six in the Rolex Rankings not already qualified and four picks.

Here is a look at the latest European standings:

1. Charley Hull

2. Linn Grant

---

3. Maja Stark

4. Alex Forsterling

5. Carlota Ciganda

6. Manon de Roey

And Rolex Rankings:

6. Celine Boutier

8. Charley Hull

20. Maja Stark

25. Linn Grant

30. Carlota Ciganda

32. Leona Maguire

36. Madelene Sagstrom

38. Georgia Hall

---

64. Esther Henseleit

67. Anna Nordqvist

69. Alex Forsterling

70. Albane Valenzuela

75. Perrine Delacour