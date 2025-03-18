Valspar Championship 2025: Odds, favorites, predictions for Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort

Fresh off a dramatic Players Championship that ended in a Monday playoff, the PGA Tour is full steam ahead for the Valspar Championship.

It’ll begin Thursday on the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort in Palm Habor, Florida. On the line is a total of $8.7 million — with just over $1.5 million, along with 500 FedExCup points, to the winner.

Let’s be honest: Your March Madness bracket will be busted by Thursday afternoon. When you’re inevitably looking for a distraction from that harsh reality, flip on Golf Channel to see whether chalk or Cinderella wins out in The Sunshine State.

Valspar Championship odds (as of Tuesday afternoon, courtesy DraftKings):