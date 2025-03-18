 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: MAR 16 NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400
Five races into NASCAR Cup season, what we know and what we don’t know
NCAA Basketball: Duke at North Carolina
What March Madness games are on today? Men’s college basketball tournament schedule for First Four and more
JuJu Watkins
JuJu Watkins driven to lead top-seeded USC on deeper run in women’s NCAA Tournament

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_playersandmedia_250318.jpg
Media, golfer relationship need not be adversarial
nbc_golf_gt_roryplayersv2_250318.jpg
How important is Rory’s Players win in career arc?
nbc_dps_billcowher_250318.jpg
Cowher: Wilson is ‘best choice’ for Steelers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: MAR 16 NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400
Five races into NASCAR Cup season, what we know and what we don’t know
NCAA Basketball: Duke at North Carolina
What March Madness games are on today? Men’s college basketball tournament schedule for First Four and more
JuJu Watkins
JuJu Watkins driven to lead top-seeded USC on deeper run in women’s NCAA Tournament

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_playersandmedia_250318.jpg
Media, golfer relationship need not be adversarial
nbc_golf_gt_roryplayersv2_250318.jpg
How important is Rory’s Players win in career arc?
nbc_dps_billcowher_250318.jpg
Cowher: Wilson is ‘best choice’ for Steelers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Valspar Championship 2025: Odds, favorites, predictions for Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort

  
Published March 18, 2025 01:20 PM

Fresh off a dramatic Players Championship that ended in a Monday playoff, the PGA Tour is full steam ahead for the Valspar Championship.

It’ll begin Thursday on the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort in Palm Habor, Florida. On the line is a total of $8.7 million — with just over $1.5 million, along with 500 FedExCup points, to the winner.

Let’s be honest: Your March Madness bracket will be busted by Thursday afternoon. When you’re inevitably looking for a distraction from that harsh reality, flip on Golf Channel to see whether chalk or Cinderella wins out in The Sunshine State.

Valspar Championship odds (as of Tuesday afternoon, courtesy DraftKings):

  • Tommy Fleetwood: +1200
  • Justin Thomas: +1400
  • Xander Schauffele: +1600
  • Sepp Straka: +2200
  • Corey Conners: +2500
  • Shane Lowry: +2500
  • Will Zalatoris: +2800
  • Sam Burns: +2800
  • Tom Kim: +3000
  • Jordan Spieth: +3500
  • Michael Kim: +3500
  • Lucas Glover: +4000
  • Alex Smalley: +4000
  • Luke Clanton: +4500
  • J.T. Poston: +4500
  • Taylor Moore: +4500
  • Adam Scott: +4500