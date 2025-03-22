 Skip navigation
Valspar Championship 2025 prize money: Full payout from $8.7 million purse

  
Published March 22, 2025 05:47 PM

The Valspar Championship offers an $8.7 million purse with $1,566,000 going to Sunday’s winner.

Here’s how the field will be paid at Innisbrook Resort:

  • Win: $1,566,000
  • 2nd: $948,300
  • 3rd: $600,300
  • 4th: $426,300
  • 5th: $356,700
  • 6th: $315,375
  • 7th: $293,625
  • 8th: $271,875
  • 9th: $254,475
  • 10th: $237,075
  • 11: $219,675
  • 12: $202,275
  • 13: $184,875
  • 14: $167,475
  • 15: $158,775
  • 16: $150,075
  • 17: $141,375
  • 18: $132,675
  • 19: $123,975
  • 20: $115,275
  • 21: $106,575
  • 22: $97,875
  • 23: $90,915
  • 24: $83,955
  • 25: $76,995
  • 26: $70,035
  • 27: $67,425
  • 28: $64,815
  • 29: $62,205
  • 30: $59,595
  • 31: $56,985
  • 32: $54,375
  • 33: $51,765
  • 34: $49,590
  • 35: $47,415
  • 36: $45,240
  • 37: $43,065
  • 38: $41,325
  • 39: $39,585
  • 40: $37,845
  • 41: $36,105
  • 42: $34,365
  • 43: $32,625
  • 44: $30,885
  • 45: $29,145
  • 46: $27,405
  • 47: $25,665
  • 48: $24,273
  • 49: $23,055
  • 50: $22,359
  • 51: $21,837
  • 52: $21,315
  • 53: $20,967
  • 54: $20,619
  • 55: $20,445
  • 56: $20,271
  • 57: $20,097
  • 58: $19,923
  • 59: $19,749
  • 60: $19,575
  • 61: $19,401
  • 62: $19,227
  • 63: $19,053
  • 64: $18,879
  • 65: $18,705