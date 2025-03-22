Valspar Championship 2025 prize money: Full payout from $8.7 million purse
Published March 22, 2025 05:47 PM
The Valspar Championship offers an $8.7 million purse with $1,566,000 going to Sunday’s winner.
Here’s how the field will be paid at Innisbrook Resort:
- Win: $1,566,000
- 2nd: $948,300
- 3rd: $600,300
- 4th: $426,300
- 5th: $356,700
- 6th: $315,375
- 7th: $293,625
- 8th: $271,875
- 9th: $254,475
- 10th: $237,075
- 11: $219,675
- 12: $202,275
- 13: $184,875
- 14: $167,475
- 15: $158,775
- 16: $150,075
- 17: $141,375
- 18: $132,675
- 19: $123,975
- 20: $115,275
- 21: $106,575
- 22: $97,875
- 23: $90,915
- 24: $83,955
- 25: $76,995
- 26: $70,035
- 27: $67,425
- 28: $64,815
- 29: $62,205
- 30: $59,595
- 31: $56,985
- 32: $54,375
- 33: $51,765
- 34: $49,590
- 35: $47,415
- 36: $45,240
- 37: $43,065
- 38: $41,325
- 39: $39,585
- 40: $37,845
- 41: $36,105
- 42: $34,365
- 43: $32,625
- 44: $30,885
- 45: $29,145
- 46: $27,405
- 47: $25,665
- 48: $24,273
- 49: $23,055
- 50: $22,359
- 51: $21,837
- 52: $21,315
- 53: $20,967
- 54: $20,619
- 55: $20,445
- 56: $20,271
- 57: $20,097
- 58: $19,923
- 59: $19,749
- 60: $19,575
- 61: $19,401
- 62: $19,227
- 63: $19,053
- 64: $18,879
- 65: $18,705