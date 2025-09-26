Watch: Bryson DeChambeau bombs drive, walks in birdie to jumpstart Ryder Cup

It took just one swing – one big swing – for Bryson DeChambeau to jumpstart this 45th Ryder Cup on Friday morning at Bethpage Black.

Despite the analytics people favoring the longer hitters on Bethpage’s even holes, U.S. captain Keegan Bradley led off with DeChambeau hitting the opening tee ball – and it paid off, as DeChambeau launched his drive 344 yards into the fairway, just 45 yards short of the green.

Washington crossing the Delaware 🤝 We put Bryson out first for a reason. #GoUSA pic.twitter.com/WMynZu4ACG — Ryder Cup USA (@RyderCupUSA) September 26, 2025

“Did you see what he just did? That’s why we have him there,” Bradley said on the first tee.

With Jon Rahm putting Tyrrell Hatton in the right rough and the Europeans missing their birdie try, DeChambeau then stepped up and walked in the remaining 15 feet that Justin Thomas left him with.

Just like we drew it up. #GoUSA pic.twitter.com/yk1OQFhJ5X — Ryder Cup USA (@RyderCupUSA) September 26, 2025

The opening birdie put the Americans 1 up in the match, but more importantly, it set the first tone.