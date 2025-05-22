 Skip navigation
Watch: Joel Dahmen makes first career hole-in-one on PGA Tour

  
Published May 22, 2025 04:59 PM

Joel Dahmen has had a rough go since his loss at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

The popular Tour player, who bogeyed his final three holes in Dominican Republic to lose by one, has missed the cut in each of his three subsequent starts.

Thursday provided some promise, however, when he recorded his first career hole-in-one on the PGA Tour. Beginning on the back nine at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Dahmen reeled in a 7-iron from 186 yards.

Dahmen jumped to 2 under par before making a birdie and three bogeys over the remainder of his opening nine at Colonial Country Club.