Watch Rickie Fowler ace the third hole at Pine Valley

  
Published April 25, 2024 02:21 PM

Golf Digest reported on Wednesday that Rickie Fowler wasn’t just playing Pine Valley Golf Club, widely considered one of, if not the top golf course in the country, Fowler had also made a hole-in-one on the Clementon, New Jersey, club’s par-3 third hole.

Now, thanks to Fowler’s tracker account, we have video evidence – surprising considering Pine Valley’s no-cellphone policy

Digest said that Fowler hit 7-iron from 182 yards and was playing with Justin Thomas, among others, which also could’ve included former Super Bowl-winning quarterback Eli Manning, who was pictured alongside Fowler, who was holding the flag from the hole.