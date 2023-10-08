 Skip navigation
Sanderson Farms Championship - Round Three
Sanderson Farms leader Ben Griffin is super superstitious
NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 - Qualifying
Drama builds heading into Roval elimination race
GOLF: AUG 17 Korn Ferry Tour - Magnit Championship
'The Good Chain': Emotions high for 44-year-old with 18 holes to play in KFT finale

nbc_cfb_michiganmccarthytd_231007.jpg
McCarthy scrambles, lunges for 5-yard TD
nbc_chky_clarksonndlites_231007.jpg
Highlights: Notre Dame falls to Clarkson
nbc_cfb_michigancorumtd_231007.jpg
Corum makes diving TD to extend Michigan lead

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
WATCH: Tiger Woods making swings at The Hay

  
Published October 7, 2023 08:23 PM
Tiger_Smile

Tiger Woods

Getty Images

Tiger Woods is hosting the TGR Jr. Invitational this weekend at Pebble Beach Resorts, and the 15-time major champion decided to get in on the action.

TGR Live posted a video on X showing Woods hitting a wedge at The Hay, which is the par-3 course he designed at Pebble Beach. The Hay hosts qualifying matches for the event, with championship and consolation matches taking place at The Links at Spanish Bay.

Woods has been spotted recently on the bag for his son, Charlie, but this is the first video of the Hall-of-Famer hitting a golf shot since he withdrew from this year’s Masters.

The withdrawal was followed by a subtalar fusion procedure later in April to address post-traumatic arthritis from the talus fracture he sustained in his career-threatening car crash in 2021. A fusion surgery takes place when a surgeon combines two bones when one of them can’t be repaired or replaced.

Whether Woods will attempt another comeback, and what the potential timeline would be, is unknown.