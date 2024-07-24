 Skip navigation
Webb Simpson tabbed as Keegan Bradley’s first Ryder Cup vice captain

  
Published July 24, 2024 10:40 AM

When he was announced as the next U.S. Ryder Cup captain earlier this month, Keegan Bradley vowed to “take a fresh look” at his vice captains.

And so, with Bradley’s first of what will likely be five vice-captain appointments, Bradley has selected Webb Simpson.

Simpson is 38 years old, the same age as Bradley, and also like Bradley still plays full-time on the PGA Tour. Simpson has three Ryder Cups under his belt as a player, most recently in 2018, though this will be his first as a vice captain.

“Webb is someone who I have long admired and respected as a competitor and friend,” Bradley said. “He possesses a wealth of team golf experience and knows what it takes to win. Webb will be a valuable member of our leadership team and a trusted resource for me as we prepare for Bethpage Black next September.”

Added Simpson: “I am honored to be chosen by Keegan to serve as a vice captain in 2025. Competing in three Ryder Cups will forever be among my career highlights. I have no doubt that Keegan will be a fantastic captain and a tremendous leader and could not be more excited to get to work as we seek to reclaim the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black.”

Future vice-captains will be announced at a later date.