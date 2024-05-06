 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Andrey Rublev Madrid Open
Andrey Rublev overcomes fever, praises doctors after winning Madrid Open
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson - Final Round
Aon Swing 5, Next 10 set for Wells Fargo Championship
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson - Final Round
Two-shot swing on final hole gives Taylor Pendrith first win at CJ Cup Byron Nelson

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_peteroosterhuis_240505.jpg
Remembering former Tour winner, analyst Oosterhuis
nbc_golf_gc_upcomingevents_240505.jpg
Myrtle Beach highlights upcoming golf events
nbc_golf_gc_benkohles_240505.jpg
Kohles falls short of first PGA Tour win at Nelson

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Andrey Rublev Madrid Open
Andrey Rublev overcomes fever, praises doctors after winning Madrid Open
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson - Final Round
Aon Swing 5, Next 10 set for Wells Fargo Championship
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson - Final Round
Two-shot swing on final hole gives Taylor Pendrith first win at CJ Cup Byron Nelson

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_peteroosterhuis_240505.jpg
Remembering former Tour winner, analyst Oosterhuis
nbc_golf_gc_upcomingevents_240505.jpg
Myrtle Beach highlights upcoming golf events
nbc_golf_gc_benkohles_240505.jpg
Kohles falls short of first PGA Tour win at Nelson

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Wells Fargo Championship: Full field headlined by Rory McIlroy, defending champion Wyndham Clark

  
Published May 5, 2024 08:42 PM
Myrtle Beach highlights upcoming golf events
May 5, 2024 07:13 PM
The Golf Central crew discuss upcoming golf events for this week, including the Wells Fargo Championship, Myrtle Beach Classic and Cognizant Founders Cup.

The full field was released Sunday night for the upcoming Wells Fargo Championship, the PGA Tour’s sixth signature event of the season.

The $20 million tournament will take place at Quail Hollow Golf Club, May 9-12, in Charlotte, North Carolina. All of the eligible players are competing with the exception of world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler who, with wife Meredith, has been expecting the couple’s first child.

Highlighting the world-class field is Rory McIlroy. The world No. 2 has won this tournament three times (2010, ’15 and ’21). Wyndham Clark is the defending champion. Like McIlroy, Clark collected his first Tour title at Quail Hollow and went on to become a major champion, also winning the ’23 U.S. Open at LA Country Club.

Webb Simpson, Adam Scott, Gary Woodland and Matt Kuchar received sponsor invitations to compete among the 70-man field. Here’s a look a the full list: