From Tour status to majors, what American Express win means for amateur Nick Dunlap

Nick Dunlap has a decision to make about his future, now that the amateur is a PGA Tour winner.

With his victory on Sunday at The American Express, Dunlap earned, among many things, an exemption on the PGA Tour through the 2026 season. But all that is headed Dunlap’s way over the next few years depends on if and when he decides to turn professional.

Here’s a look at what this history-making triumph means for the 20-year-old college sophomore.

Money



Dunlap can’t retroactively declare himself a professional, so he doesn’t collect anything from the AmEx purse. The $1,512,000 winner’s check goes to runner-up Christiaan Bezuidenhout.

FedExCup Points



Since he wasn’t a PGA Tour member at the start of the week, Dunlap doesn’t earn the 500 FEC points for the win. Those don’t get transferred, either. Bezuidenhout gets second-place points.

PGA Tour Membership



Dunlap can take up PGA Tour membership at any point this season.

His membership lasts through the 2026 season.

If he does not accept membership during the 2024 season, he has 30 days following the completion of the season to turn pro and take up membership for the 2025 season.

If he does not turn professional before the end of that offseason window, he would have to wait until the conclusion of the 2025 Tour season to take up membership (with the same 30-day timeframe leading into 2026).

If Dunlap does not turn pro and take up Tour membership, he can still participate in full-field events out of the tournament winners category, subject to nonmember regulations (maximum of 12 tournaments).

Signature Events



Tournament winners are eligible for signature events but must be Tour members. Dunlap would have to turn pro and take up Tour membership to participate in the remaining seven signature events this season.

If he accepts membership ahead of the 2025 season, he will be eligible for the ’25 Sentry.

Majors

