Where points, postseason awards races stand entering last 2 LPGA events

The LPGA is back stateside, and with two events left in the 2023 season, there is much to play for.

Not only is there a combined $10.25 million in prize money up for grabs at this week’s The Annika and next week’s CME Group Tour Championship, but players on the Race to the CME Globe bubble are trying to solidify their spots in the season-ending tournament in Naples, Florida, and the battles for several postseason awards are hotly contested.

Here is a breakdown of what’s at stake:

RACE TO THE CME GLOBE TOP 60

55. Sarah Kemp, 559.713

56. Andrea Lee, 552.303

57. Madelene Sagstrom, 543.931

58. Celine Borge, 535.415

59. Albane Valenzuela, 532.752

60. Bianca Pagdanganan, 528.780

---

61. Patty Tavatanakit, 514.650

62. Sarah Schmelzel, 499.778

63. Lauren Coughlin, 497.070

64. Eun-Hee Ji, 495.010

65. Mi Hyang Lee, 491.789

66. Nanna Koerstz Madsen, 487.666

Buzz: The top 60 players in points following The Annika will gain entry into the CME Group Tour Championship, where the winner will win $2 million as the Race to the CME Globe champion. Of the listed players above, only Andrea Lee is not competing this week.

ROLEX PLAYER OF THE YEAR

1. Celine Boutier, 169

2. Lilia Vu, 166

3. Ruoning Yin, 133

4. Allisen Corpuz, 105

5. Hyo Joo Kim, 97

Buzz: Only the top three players still have a chance to take home this honor, and all three are playing both weeks. Boutier can clinch the award, though, with a win at The Annika and a Vu finish of ninth or worse. Vu needs an eighth-place finish or better in one of the last two events to have a mathematical chance while Yin needs at least one fifth-place showing or better. Boutier (France) and Yin (China) would be the first from their country to be player of the year, and Vu would be the first American since Stacy Lewis in 2014. Players get 30 points for a win, 12 for a second, nine for a third, seven for fourth, six for fifth and so on through 10th place.

LOUISE SUGGS ROLEX ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

1. Hae Ran Ryu, 847

2. Grace Kim, 592

3. Rose Zhang, 513

4. Yuna Nishimura, 477

5. Celine Borge, 344

Buzz: Ryu and Kim are still in this race, and both are playing both weeks. However, Kim needs to win both events to have a chance, and even if Kim wins The Annika, Ryu can clinch rookie of the year by finishing 12th.

VARE TROPHY

1. Hyo Joo Kim, 69.689

2. Atthaya Thitikul, 69.761

3. Xiyu Lin, 69.958

4. Jin Young Ko, 70.065

5. Nelly Korda, 70.133

Buzz: Thitikul needs three more rounds to be eligible, though she’s slated to play both closing tournaments.

AON RISK REWARD CHALLENGE

1. Angel Yin: -0.933

2. Atthaya Thitikul: -0.889

Buzz: This is the final week of the year-long competition, which measures players’ performances on a select hole at each tournament. The winner will receive $1 million. Yin is not competing this week, which means, according to the LPGA, Thitikul needs two eagles on the chosen hole - the par-5 14th - to surpass her.