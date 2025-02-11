Which LIV Golf players are in 2025 majors? Here’s the current eligibility list

Here is an updated look at what major championships LIV Golf members are qualified for in 2025:

(Exemptions that extend beyond this year are noted in parentheses)

• Richard Bland: PGA, U.S. Open

• Dean Burmester: PGA

• Bryson DeChambeau: Masters (thru 2029), PGA (thru 2029), U.S. Open (thru 2034), The Open (thru 2029)

• Sergio Garcia: Masters (lifetime), PGA

• Tyrrell Hatton: Masters, The Open

• Dustin Johnson: Masters (lifetime), U.S. Open (thru 2026), The Open

• Martin Kaymer: PGA (lifetime)

• Brooks Koepka: Masters (thru 2028), PGA (lifetime), U.S. Open (thru 2028), The Open (thru 2027)

• Marc Leishman: The Open

• Tom McKibbin: The Open

• Phil Mickelson: Masters (lifetime), PGA (lifetime), U.S. Open, The Open (thru 2030)

• Joaquin Niemann: Masters, The Open

• Louis Oosthuizen: The Open (thru 2043)

• Jon Rahm: Masters (lifetime), PGA (thru 2027), U.S. Open (thru 2031), The Open (thru 2027)

• Patrick Reed: Masters (lifetime)

• Charl Schwartzel: Masters (lifetime)

• Cameron Smith: Masters (thru 2027), PGA (thru 2027), U.S. Open (thru 2027), The Open (thru 2054)

• Henrik Stenson: PGA (thru 2036)

• Bubba Watson: Masters (lifetime)

OPPORTUNITIES FOR LIV PLAYERS TO STILL QUALIFY FOR 2025 MAJORS

Masters

• Top 50 in OWGR as of week prior to tournament

PGA Championship

• Winner of the Masters

• Top three players on 2025 Federations Ranking List as of closing date

• Top 70 in OWGR (and usually up to top 100)

• Special invitation

(The PGA of America reserves the right to invite additional players not included in the categories listed above.)

U.S. Open

• Winners of the Masters and PGA

• Leading player on the 2025 Race to Dubai, not otherwise exempt, as of May 19

• Leading two players on the 2024 Race to Dubai, not otherwise exempt, as of May 19

• Top 60 in OWGR as of May 19

• Top 60 in OWGR as of June 9

• Leading player inside the top 3 of LIV Golf’s individual standings, not otherwise exempt, as of May 19

• Local and final qualifying

• Special invitation

The Open

• Winners of the Masters, PGA and U.S. Open

• Top 50 in OWGR as of Week 21

• Leading player inside the top 5 of LIV Golf’s individual standings, not otherwise exempt, after LIV Dallas event

• Top five players on 2025 Federations Ranking List as of closing date

• Open Qualifying Series

• Final qualifying