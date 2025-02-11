 Skip navigation
Which LIV Golf players are in 2025 majors? Here’s the current eligibility list

  
Published February 10, 2025 07:42 PM

Here is an updated look at what major championships LIV Golf members are qualified for in 2025:

(Exemptions that extend beyond this year are noted in parentheses)

• Richard Bland: PGA, U.S. Open
• Dean Burmester: PGA
• Bryson DeChambeau: Masters (thru 2029), PGA (thru 2029), U.S. Open (thru 2034), The Open (thru 2029)
• Sergio Garcia: Masters (lifetime), PGA
• Tyrrell Hatton: Masters, The Open
• Dustin Johnson: Masters (lifetime), U.S. Open (thru 2026), The Open
• Martin Kaymer: PGA (lifetime)
• Brooks Koepka: Masters (thru 2028), PGA (lifetime), U.S. Open (thru 2028), The Open (thru 2027)
• Marc Leishman: The Open
• Tom McKibbin: The Open
• Phil Mickelson: Masters (lifetime), PGA (lifetime), U.S. Open, The Open (thru 2030)
• Joaquin Niemann: Masters, The Open
• Louis Oosthuizen: The Open (thru 2043)
• Jon Rahm: Masters (lifetime), PGA (thru 2027), U.S. Open (thru 2031), The Open (thru 2027)
• Patrick Reed: Masters (lifetime)
• Charl Schwartzel: Masters (lifetime)
• Cameron Smith: Masters (thru 2027), PGA (thru 2027), U.S. Open (thru 2027), The Open (thru 2054)
• Henrik Stenson: PGA (thru 2036)
• Bubba Watson: Masters (lifetime)

OPPORTUNITIES FOR LIV PLAYERS TO STILL QUALIFY FOR 2025 MAJORS

Masters
• Top 50 in OWGR as of week prior to tournament

PGA Championship
• Winner of the Masters
• Top three players on 2025 Federations Ranking List as of closing date
• Top 70 in OWGR (and usually up to top 100)
• Special invitation
(The PGA of America reserves the right to invite additional players not included in the categories listed above.)

U.S. Open
• Winners of the Masters and PGA
• Leading player on the 2025 Race to Dubai, not otherwise exempt, as of May 19
• Leading two players on the 2024 Race to Dubai, not otherwise exempt, as of May 19
• Top 60 in OWGR as of May 19
• Top 60 in OWGR as of June 9
• Leading player inside the top 3 of LIV Golf’s individual standings, not otherwise exempt, as of May 19
• Local and final qualifying
• Special invitation

The Open
• Winners of the Masters, PGA and U.S. Open
• Top 50 in OWGR as of Week 21
• Leading player inside the top 5 of LIV Golf’s individual standings, not otherwise exempt, after LIV Dallas event
• Top five players on 2025 Federations Ranking List as of closing date
• Open Qualifying Series
• Final qualifying