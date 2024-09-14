Why caddies ripped off shirts and bibs in reaction to Alison Lee’s hole-out at Solheim Cup

GAINESVILLE, Va. – If it wasn’t a party before, with the DJ and ear-aching music blaring throughout Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, it was when Alison Lee holed out in Saturday afternoon’s fourballs.

Lee spun in a wedge from 86 yards on the par-4 second for eagle. In response, Lee’s caddie and the caddie for her partner, Megan Khang, took off their shirts, gave bro hugs and ran wild.

There was a backstory to the celebration, according to Golf Channel on-course reporter Kay Cockerill. She said during the telecast that Khang’s caddie, Jack Fulghum, suggested on the second tee that if any player holed out, the caddies would pay them $500. Lee, whose caddie is Taylor “Shota” Takada, said no, that if one of them holed out, the caddies had to take off their shirts.

Fifteen minutes later the shirts and bibs were gone.

Khang did all she could to not douse her teammate with the bottle of water in her hand. U.S. captain Stacy Lewis, surrounded by vice captains and players on the first tee, were able to see the intense celebration on a giant monitor.

The shot won the hole for the U.S. side to put them 1 up over Europe’s Anna Nordqvist and Madelene Sagstrom.