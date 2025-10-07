Will LPGA see its first repeat winner of the season in Shanghai?

The story all year on the LPGA Tour is parity like it has never seen in its 75 years. The LPGA has completed 25 official tournaments with different winners every week.

What has kept the streak going?

For starters, Nelly Korda has gone from a seven-win season in 2024 to still searching for her first LPGA win this year and running out of time. She was runner-up in the season opener.

And then there’s Jeeno Thitikul, the new No. 1 player for a reason.

Go back to the Evian Championship in July when Thitikul appeared to be two putts away from winning her first major, and for the second time this year. Instead, Grace Kim chipped in from across a stream for birdie to stay alive in a playoff and eventually win.

That was one of four runner-up finishes for Thitikul this year, which is why the 22-year-old from Thailand has a substantial lead in the Race to CME Globe and the LPGA player of the year.

Even so, it’s an astonishing streak that has a reasonable chance of being extended this week in the Buick LPGA Shanghai. Only 10 of the 26 winners — that includes two players from the Dow Championship team event — are in the 82-player field.

One of them is Thitikul, who is best poised to become the first multiple winner of the year. The list of champions include first-time major champions Mao Saigo and Miyu Yamashita of Japan, Japanese twins Chisato and Akie Iwai, and Lottie Woad, who didn’t turn pro until July.