Stailee Heard’s triple-double highlights Oklahoma State women’s 86-58 drubbing of No. 19 Iowa State

  
Published January 18, 2026 03:53 PM

STILLWATER, Okla. — Stailee Heard had 18 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists and Oklahoma State routed No. 19 Iowa State 86-58 on Sunday, sending the reeling Cyclones to their fifth consecutive loss.

It was Heard’s first career triple-double and the third in Oklahoma State history. She is averaging 20.8 points over the past four games.

Before Sunday, Iowa State’s losing streak included only one loss by double digits. Oklahoma State’s 13-0 run in the middle of the second quarter put the Cyclones down by 16 points and they never recovered.

Oklahoma State went on to score 30 points in the second period and led 43-21 at halftime. Micah Gray hit three 3-pointers and scored 12 points in the quarter and the Cowgirls shot 61%.

In the third quarter, the Cyclones cut into their 22-point halftime deficit and had it down to 51-35 before Haleigh Timmer scored 10 points in a 15-0 run that made it 66-35 after the third quarter.

Entering the fourth, Audi Crooks and Jada Williams were the only players with more than three points for Iowa State (14-5, 2-5 Big 12). Crooks, the nation’s leading scorer at 27.6 points per game, finished with 15 points and seven rebounds. Williams had 15 points and seven assists. Iowa State, second in the nation with 21.9 assists per game, had 11 on Sunday.

Timmer finished with 16 points, Gray had 15 and Lena Girardi added 11 off the bench for the Cowgirls (16-4, 5-2).

Oklahoma State is 28-2 at home over the past two seasons.

Iowa State opened the season with 14 consecutive wins and was ranked as high as No. 10 in the AP Top 25.

Up next

Iowa State: Hosts Cincinnati on Wednesday.

Oklahoma State: Plays next Sunday at Colorado.