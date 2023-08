Here’s a look at the equipment Viktor Hovland used to win the BMW Championship for his fifth career PGA Tour victory.

DRIVER: Ping G425 LST (9 degrees)

FAIRWAY WOODS: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (15 degrees)

IRONS: Titleist U505 (3); Ping i210 (4-PW)

WEDGES: Ping Glide 4.0 (50, 56 degrees); Glide 2.0 (60)

PUTTER: Ping PLD DS 72 prototype

BALL: Titleist ProV1