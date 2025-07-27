Women’s Scottish Open 2025 prize money: How much Lottie Woad and field earned

Lottie Woad got her first LPGA win in her first professional start at the ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open — and her first paycheck.

After not being able to collect from capturing the LET’s KPMG Women’s Irish Open a few weeks ago, nor from finishing T-3 at the Amundi Evian Championship, because she was an amateur, Woad was finally able to cash in.

The newly minted pro earned $300,000 from her triumph at Dundonald. Here’s a look at the full payout from the $2 million purse: