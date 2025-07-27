Women’s Scottish Open 2025 prize money: How much Lottie Woad and field earned
Published July 27, 2025 11:44 AM
Woad's iron play shines at Women's Scottish Open
Lottie Woad talks about handling professional pressure at the Women's Scottish Open and the Golf Central desk discusses how her ball striking has been a strength of hers.
Lottie Woad got her first LPGA win in her first professional start at the ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open — and her first paycheck.
After not being able to collect from capturing the LET’s KPMG Women’s Irish Open a few weeks ago, nor from finishing T-3 at the Amundi Evian Championship, because she was an amateur, Woad was finally able to cash in.
The newly minted pro earned $300,000 from her triumph at Dundonald. Here’s a look at the full payout from the $2 million purse:
|FINISH
|PLAYER
|EARNINGS
|1
|Lottie Woad
|$300,000
|2
|Hyo Joo Kim
|$185,623
|T3
|Sei Young Kim
|$119,412
|T3
|Julia Ramirez
|$119,412
|5
|Nelly Korda
|$83,843
|6
|Nanna Koerstz Madsen
|$68,599
|7
|Paula Reto
|$57,419
|T8
|Ariya Jutanugarn
|$47,766
|T8
|Mi Hyang Lee
|$47,766
|T10
|Hye-Jin Choi
|$35,895
|T10
|Lauren Coughlin
|$35,895
|T10
|Lindy Duncan
|$35,895
|T10
|Alice Hewson
|$35,895
|T10
|Miyu Yamashita
|$35,895
|15
|Mary Liu
|$29,471
|T16
|Esther Henseleit
|$25,407
|T16
|Akie Iwai
|$25,407
|T16
|Soo Bin Joo
|$25,407
|T16
|Ingrid Lindblad
|$25,407
|T16
|Leona Maguire
|$25,407
|T21
|In Gee Chun
|$20,210
|T21
|Karis Davidson
|$20,210
|T21
|Charley Hull
|$20,210
|T21
|A Lim Kim
|$20,210
|T21
|Minjee Lee
|$20,210
|T21
|Benedetta Moresco
|$20,210
|T21
|Cassie Porter
|$20,210
|T28
|Georgia Hall
|$15,976
|T28
|Minami Katsu
|$15,976
|T28
|Sarah Schmelzel
|$15,976
|T28
|Jenny Shin
|$15,976
|T28
|Miranda Wang
|$15,976
|T33
|Kajsa Arwefjall
|$13,821
|T33
|Megan Khang
|$13,821
|T35
|Andrea Lee
|$12,501
|T35
|Brooke Matthews
|$12,501
|T35
|Johanna Wrigley
|$12,501
|T38
|Diksha Dagar
|$9,985
|T38
|Darcey Harry
|$9,985
|T38
|Jin Hee Im
|$9,985
|T38
|Lucy Li
|$9,985
|T38
|Rio Takeda
|$9,985
|T38
|Ina Yoon
|$9,985
|T38
|Yuri Yoshida
|$9,985
|T38
|Arpichaya Yubol
|$9,985
|T46
|Annabell Fuller
|$7,876
|T46
|Nastasia Nadaud
|$7,876
|T46
|Lisa Pettersson
|$7,876
|T46
|Weiwei Zhang
|$7,876
|T50
|Jenny Bae
|$6,606
|T50
|Alessandra Fanali
|$6,606
|T50
|Emily Pedersen
|$6,606
|T50
|Hinako Shibuno
|$6,606
|T50
|Chiara Tamburlini
|$6,606
|T50
|Dewi Weber
|$6,606
|56
|Celine Herbin
|$5,894
|T57
|Pia Babnik
|$5,306
|T57
|Nuria Iturrioz
|$5,306
|T57
|Morgane Metraux
|$5,306
|T57
|Albane Valenzuela
|$5,306
|T57
|Anne van Dam
|$5,306
|62
|Jing Yan
|$4,878
|63
|Kristyna Napoleaova
|$4,776
|64
|Allisen Corpuz
|$4,675
|T65
|Gemma Dryburgh
|$4,472
|T65
|Moa Folke
|$4,472
|T65
|Chloe Williams
|$4,472
|68
|Aunchisa Utama
|$4,267
|69
|Dorthea Forbrigd
|$4,167
|70
|Emma Spitz
|$4,065