Women’s Scottish Open 2025 prize money: How much Lottie Woad and field earned

  
Published July 27, 2025 11:44 AM
Lottie Woad got her first LPGA win in her first professional start at the ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open — and her first paycheck.

After not being able to collect from capturing the LET’s KPMG Women’s Irish Open a few weeks ago, nor from finishing T-3 at the Amundi Evian Championship, because she was an amateur, Woad was finally able to cash in.

The newly minted pro earned $300,000 from her triumph at Dundonald. Here’s a look at the full payout from the $2 million purse:

﻿FINISH PLAYER EARNINGS
1 Lottie Woad $300,000
2 Hyo Joo Kim $185,623
T3 Sei Young Kim $119,412
T3 Julia Ramirez $119,412
5 Nelly Korda $83,843
6 Nanna Koerstz Madsen $68,599
7 Paula Reto $57,419
T8 Ariya Jutanugarn $47,766
T8 Mi Hyang Lee $47,766
T10 Hye-Jin Choi $35,895
T10 Lauren Coughlin $35,895
T10 Lindy Duncan $35,895
T10 Alice Hewson $35,895
T10 Miyu Yamashita $35,895
15 Mary Liu $29,471
T16 Esther Henseleit $25,407
T16 Akie Iwai $25,407
T16 Soo Bin Joo $25,407
T16 Ingrid Lindblad $25,407
T16 Leona Maguire $25,407
T21 In Gee Chun $20,210
T21 Karis Davidson $20,210
T21 Charley Hull $20,210
T21 A Lim Kim $20,210
T21 Minjee Lee $20,210
T21 Benedetta Moresco $20,210
T21 Cassie Porter $20,210
T28 Georgia Hall $15,976
T28 Minami Katsu $15,976
T28 Sarah Schmelzel $15,976
T28 Jenny Shin $15,976
T28 Miranda Wang $15,976
T33 Kajsa Arwefjall $13,821
T33 Megan Khang $13,821
T35 Andrea Lee $12,501
T35 Brooke Matthews $12,501
T35 Johanna Wrigley $12,501
T38 Diksha Dagar $9,985
T38 Darcey Harry $9,985
T38 Jin Hee Im $9,985
T38 Lucy Li $9,985
T38 Rio Takeda $9,985
T38 Ina Yoon $9,985
T38 Yuri Yoshida $9,985
T38 Arpichaya Yubol $9,985
T46 Annabell Fuller $7,876
T46 Nastasia Nadaud $7,876
T46 Lisa Pettersson $7,876
T46 Weiwei Zhang $7,876
T50 Jenny Bae $6,606
T50 Alessandra Fanali $6,606
T50 Emily Pedersen $6,606
T50 Hinako Shibuno $6,606
T50 Chiara Tamburlini $6,606
T50 Dewi Weber $6,606
56 Celine Herbin $5,894
T57 Pia Babnik $5,306
T57 Nuria Iturrioz $5,306
T57 Morgane Metraux $5,306
T57 Albane Valenzuela $5,306
T57 Anne van Dam $5,306
62 Jing Yan $4,878
63 Kristyna Napoleaova $4,776
64 Allisen Corpuz $4,675
T65 Gemma Dryburgh $4,472
T65 Moa Folke $4,472
T65 Chloe Williams $4,472
68 Aunchisa Utama $4,267
69 Dorthea Forbrigd $4,167
70 Emma Spitz $4,065