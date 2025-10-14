 Skip navigation
Colt Nichols renews with H.E.P. Twisted Tea Suzuki
Colt Nichols renews with H.E.P. Twisted Tea Suzuki
World No. 1 Jeeno Thitikul eyes sweep of LPGA’s top 3 awards

  
Published October 14, 2025 12:16 PM
October 13, 2025 12:31 PM
Beth Ann Nichols joins Golf Central to break down how the extreme heat led to "shocking" conditions at the Buick LPGA Shanghai and the expectations for Jeeno Thitkul closing out the 2025 season.

For all the talk about parity on the LPGA Tour this year — different winners the first 25 tournaments of the year — all it took was an amazing rally by Jeeno Thitikul for her to truly stand out over everyone else.

Thitikul came from four shots behind with five holes to play to win a playoff in Shanghai over Minami Katsu to become the first multiple winner this season. Her 63 on Sunday was the lowest final round by a winner.

And now the 22-year-old Thai — who already had taken over No. 1 in the world from Nelly Korda — has a chance to become the third player in the last seven years to sweep all the important titles on the LPGA.

She has a big lead in the points-based Player of the Year award over Minjee Lee. She also has a commanding lead in the Vare Trophy for lowest adjusted scoring average. Thitikul still trails Lee — who won a major at the KPMG Women’s PGA — on the LPGA money list by $306,013.

Lydia Ko in 2022 and Jin Young Ko in 2019 also swept the player of the year, money title and the Vare Trophy.