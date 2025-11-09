 Skip navigation
World Wide Technology Championship 2025 prize money: Full $6 million purse payout

  • Golf Channel Staff,
  • Golf Channel Staff
  
Published November 9, 2025 05:55 PM
Griffin: 'Pushed myself' to capture WWT title
November 9, 2025 06:33 PM
Fresh off his third PGA Tour title, Ben Griffin unpacks a thrilling final round at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he battled nerves to maintain his composure and got his putter game going.

Ben Griffin won his third PGA Tour event of the season, closing in 63 to capture the World Wide Technology Championship.

Griffin previously won the team event Zurich Classic of New Orleans with partner Andrew Novak. He then earned his first individual Tour title in May’s Charles Schwab Challenge. And, with his triumph in Los Cabos, Mexico, he joins Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy as the lone three-time winners this season.

Here’s a look at the payout from the $6 million FedExCup Fall event:

FINISHPLAYEREARNINGS
1Ben Griffin$1,080,000
T2Sami Valimaki$534,000
T2Chad Ramey$534,000
T4Garrick Higgo$270,000
T4Trevor Cone$270,000
T6Carson Young$210,000
T6Patrick Rodgers$210,000
T8Matti Schmid$181,500
T8Nick Dunlap$181,500
10Eric Cole$163,500
T11Jackson Suber$139,500
T11Matt Kuchar$139,500
T11J.J. Spaun$139,500
T14Nico Echavarria$112,500
T14Thorbjorn Olesen$112,500
16Jeremy Paul$103,500
T17John Pak$88,500
T17Thomas Rosenmueller$88,500
T17Vince Whaley$88,500
T17Beau Hossler$88,500
T21Ben Silverman$60,500
T21Tom Hoge$60,500
T21Rico Hoey$60,500
T21Victor Perez$60,500
T21Adam Svensson$60,500
T21Taylor Moore$60,500
T27Will Chandler$43,800
T27Kris Ventura$43,800
T27Seamus Power$43,800
T27Francesco Molinari$43,800
T31David Lipsky$32,900
T31Michael Thorbjornsen$32,900
T31Pierceson Coody$32,900
T31Matt Wallace$32,900
T31Matthieu Pavon$32,900
T31Doug Ghim$32,900
T31Mason Andersen$32,900
T31Justin Lower$32,900
T31Patton Kizzire$32,900
T40Ryo Hisatsune$23,100
T40William Mouw$23,100
T40Joel Dahmen$23,100
T40David Ford$23,100
T40Lee Hodges$23,100
T40Andrew Putnam$23,100
T46Jacob Bridgeman$16,345
T46Peter Knade$16,345
T46Alejandro Madariaga$16,345
T46Luke Clanton$16,345
T46David Skinns$16,345
T46Taylor Dickson$16,345
T46Greyson Sigg$16,345
T53Steven Fisk$14,260
T53Adam Hadwin$14,260
T53Vince Covello$14,260
T56Emiliano Grillo$13,860
T56Max McGreevy$13,860
T56Hayden Buckley$13,860
T59Austin Eckroat$13,500
T59Zac Blair$13,500
T59Michael Brennan$13,500
62Max Greyserman$13,260
T63Keith Mitchell$12,840
T63Noah Goodwin$12,840
T63Will Gordon$12,840
T63Gordon Sargent$12,840
T63Ben Kohles$12,840
T63Takumi Kanaya$12,840
T69Kevin Velo$12,360
T69Adam Schenk$12,360
71Kevin Streelman$12,180
T72Quade Cummins$12,000
T72Emilio González$12,000
74Rikuya Hoshino$11,820
75Luke List$11,700