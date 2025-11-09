World Wide Technology Championship 2025 prize money: Full $6 million purse payout

Ben Griffin won his third PGA Tour event of the season, closing in 63 to capture the World Wide Technology Championship.

Griffin previously won the team event Zurich Classic of New Orleans with partner Andrew Novak. He then earned his first individual Tour title in May’s Charles Schwab Challenge. And, with his triumph in Los Cabos, Mexico, he joins Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy as the lone three-time winners this season.

Here’s a look at the payout from the $6 million FedExCup Fall event: