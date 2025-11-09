World Wide Technology Championship 2025 prize money: Full $6 million purse payout
Published November 9, 2025 05:55 PM
Griffin: 'Pushed myself' to capture WWT title
Fresh off his third PGA Tour title, Ben Griffin unpacks a thrilling final round at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he battled nerves to maintain his composure and got his putter game going.
Ben Griffin won his third PGA Tour event of the season, closing in 63 to capture the World Wide Technology Championship.
Griffin previously won the team event Zurich Classic of New Orleans with partner Andrew Novak. He then earned his first individual Tour title in May’s Charles Schwab Challenge. And, with his triumph in Los Cabos, Mexico, he joins Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy as the lone three-time winners this season.
Here’s a look at the payout from the $6 million FedExCup Fall event:
|FINISH
|PLAYER
|EARNINGS
|1
|Ben Griffin
|$1,080,000
|T2
|Sami Valimaki
|$534,000
|T2
|Chad Ramey
|$534,000
|T4
|Garrick Higgo
|$270,000
|T4
|Trevor Cone
|$270,000
|T6
|Carson Young
|$210,000
|T6
|Patrick Rodgers
|$210,000
|T8
|Matti Schmid
|$181,500
|T8
|Nick Dunlap
|$181,500
|10
|Eric Cole
|$163,500
|T11
|Jackson Suber
|$139,500
|T11
|Matt Kuchar
|$139,500
|T11
|J.J. Spaun
|$139,500
|T14
|Nico Echavarria
|$112,500
|T14
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|$112,500
|16
|Jeremy Paul
|$103,500
|T17
|John Pak
|$88,500
|T17
|Thomas Rosenmueller
|$88,500
|T17
|Vince Whaley
|$88,500
|T17
|Beau Hossler
|$88,500
|T21
|Ben Silverman
|$60,500
|T21
|Tom Hoge
|$60,500
|T21
|Rico Hoey
|$60,500
|T21
|Victor Perez
|$60,500
|T21
|Adam Svensson
|$60,500
|T21
|Taylor Moore
|$60,500
|T27
|Will Chandler
|$43,800
|T27
|Kris Ventura
|$43,800
|T27
|Seamus Power
|$43,800
|T27
|Francesco Molinari
|$43,800
|T31
|David Lipsky
|$32,900
|T31
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|$32,900
|T31
|Pierceson Coody
|$32,900
|T31
|Matt Wallace
|$32,900
|T31
|Matthieu Pavon
|$32,900
|T31
|Doug Ghim
|$32,900
|T31
|Mason Andersen
|$32,900
|T31
|Justin Lower
|$32,900
|T31
|Patton Kizzire
|$32,900
|T40
|Ryo Hisatsune
|$23,100
|T40
|William Mouw
|$23,100
|T40
|Joel Dahmen
|$23,100
|T40
|David Ford
|$23,100
|T40
|Lee Hodges
|$23,100
|T40
|Andrew Putnam
|$23,100
|T46
|Jacob Bridgeman
|$16,345
|T46
|Peter Knade
|$16,345
|T46
|Alejandro Madariaga
|$16,345
|T46
|Luke Clanton
|$16,345
|T46
|David Skinns
|$16,345
|T46
|Taylor Dickson
|$16,345
|T46
|Greyson Sigg
|$16,345
|T53
|Steven Fisk
|$14,260
|T53
|Adam Hadwin
|$14,260
|T53
|Vince Covello
|$14,260
|T56
|Emiliano Grillo
|$13,860
|T56
|Max McGreevy
|$13,860
|T56
|Hayden Buckley
|$13,860
|T59
|Austin Eckroat
|$13,500
|T59
|Zac Blair
|$13,500
|T59
|Michael Brennan
|$13,500
|62
|Max Greyserman
|$13,260
|T63
|Keith Mitchell
|$12,840
|T63
|Noah Goodwin
|$12,840
|T63
|Will Gordon
|$12,840
|T63
|Gordon Sargent
|$12,840
|T63
|Ben Kohles
|$12,840
|T63
|Takumi Kanaya
|$12,840
|T69
|Kevin Velo
|$12,360
|T69
|Adam Schenk
|$12,360
|71
|Kevin Streelman
|$12,180
|T72
|Quade Cummins
|$12,000
|T72
|Emilio González
|$12,000
|74
|Rikuya Hoshino
|$11,820
|75
|Luke List
|$11,700