World Wide Technology Championship payout: What winner, others will take home

The PGA Tour’s fall marches on, as 132 players will not only battle for valuable FedExCup points but also the nearly $1.5 million winner’s share of an $8.2 million purse.

Here is a breakdown of what the top 10 finishers will receive come Sunday evening at the Tiger Woods-designed El Cardonal in Los Cabos, Mexico:

1st – $1,476,000

2nd – $893,800

3rd – $565,800

4th – $401,800

5th – $336,200

6th – $297,250

7th – $276,750

8th – $256,250

9th – $239,850

10th – $223,450