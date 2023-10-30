World Wide Technology Championship payout: What winner, others will take home
Published October 30, 2023 03:15 PM
The PGA Tour’s fall marches on, as 132 players will not only battle for valuable FedExCup points but also the nearly $1.5 million winner’s share of an $8.2 million purse.
Here is a breakdown of what the top 10 finishers will receive come Sunday evening at the Tiger Woods-designed El Cardonal in Los Cabos, Mexico:
1st – $1,476,000
2nd – $893,800
3rd – $565,800
4th – $401,800
5th – $336,200
6th – $297,250
7th – $276,750
8th – $256,250
9th – $239,850
10th – $223,450