Wyndham Championship 2025: Tee times, how to watch and TV times for Round 3
The PGA Tour’s final regular-season event continues at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina. Following a Friday weather suspension, Round 2 resumed Saturday morning with Round 3 commencing upon its conclusion.
It’s the last chance for players to crack the top 70 in FedExCup points and qualify for the first playoff event. Coverage begins on Golf Channel at 1 p.m. EDT.
Round 3 tee times, groupings
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|10:35 AM
EDT
|1
Rico Hoey
Jordan Spieth
Matthieu Pavon
|10:35 AM
EDT
|10
Harry Hall
Henrik Norlander
David Skinns
|10:46 AM
EDT
|1
Thorbjørn Olesen
Tony Finau
Matthew Riedel
|10:46 AM
EDT
|10
Jacob Bridgeman
Hideki Matsuyama
Robert MacIntyre
|10:57 AM
EDT
|1
Jackson Koivun
Sami Valimaki
Sam Ryder
|10:57 AM
EDT
|10
Peter Malnati
Matt Fitzpatrick
Denny McCarthy
|11:08 AM
EDT
|1
Matti Schmid
Patton Kizzire
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|11:08 AM
EDT
|10
Carson Young
Trevor Cone
Luke Clanton
|11:19 AM
EDT
|1
Lanto Griffin
Michael Kim
Beau Hossler
|11:19 AM
EDT
|10
Taylor Dickson
Victor Perez
Justin Lower
|11:30 AM
EDT
|1
Ben Griffin
J.T. Poston
Karl Vilips
|11:30 AM
EDT
|10
Adam Scott
Matt Wallace
Seamus Power
|11:41 AM
EDT
|1
Michael Thorbjornsen
Kurt Kitayama
William Mouw
|11:41 AM
EDT
|10
Emiliano Grillo
Webb Simpson
Cam Davis
|11:52 AM
EDT
|1
Alex Noren
Chesson Hadley
Patrick Rodgers
|11:52 AM
EDT
|10
Noah Goodwin
Paul Peterson
Rasmus Højgaard
|12:03 PM
EDT
|1
Ricky Castillo
Chandler Phillips
Max McGreevy
|12:03 PM
EDT
|10
Aaron Baddeley
Nicolai Højgaard
Matt Kuchar
|12:14 PM
EDT
|1
Davis Thompson
Chris Kirk
Trey Mullinax
|12:14 PM
EDT
|10
Rickie Fowler
David Lipsky
Vince Whaley
|12:25 PM
EDT
|1
Matt McCarty
Gary Woodland
Nico Echavarria
|12:25 PM
EDT
|10
Thomas Rosenmueller
Eric Cole
Patrick Fishburn
|12:36 PM
EDT
|1
Joel Dahmen
Mark Hubbard
Aaron Rai
|12:36 PM
EDT
|10
Lee Hodges
Harry Higgs
Steven Fisk
|12:47 PM
EDT
|1
Cameron Young
Mac Meissner
Sungjae Im