MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: Los Angeles Sparks at Seattle Storm
Hamby’s basket with 4.3 seconds left gives Sparks 108-106 win over Storm 108-106 in 2 OTs
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel
A baseball field in a racetrack? MLB’s Speedway Classic makes history
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Colorado Rockies
Rockies’ stunning 17-16 comeback win over Pirates highlights huge night of offense in MLB

Top Clips

nbc_wnba_topplaysfriday_250802.jpg
Highlights: Connecticut Sun stun New York Liberty
oly_swx4x100f_worlds_underwater_250802.jpg
Underwater Cam: Mixed 4x100m freestyle relay
oly_swx4x100f_worlds_mc_250802.jpg
Team USA headlines mixed 4x100m free relay podium

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Wyndham Championship 2025: Tee times, how to watch and TV times for Round 3

  
Published August 2, 2025 10:35 AM
Highlights: Wyndham Championship, Second Round
August 1, 2025 05:32 PM
Relive the best highlights from the rain-shortened second round of the 2025 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The PGA Tour’s final regular-season event continues at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina. Following a Friday weather suspension, Round 2 resumed Saturday morning with Round 3 commencing upon its conclusion.

It’s the last chance for players to crack the top 70 in FedExCup points and qualify for the first playoff event. Coverage begins on Golf Channel at 1 p.m. EDT.

Round 3 tee times, groupings

Time
TeePlayers
10:35 AM
EDT		1

Rico Hoey

Jordan Spieth

Matthieu Pavon

10:35 AM
EDT		10

Harry Hall

Henrik Norlander

David Skinns

10:46 AM
EDT		1

Thorbjørn Olesen

Tony Finau

Matthew Riedel

10:46 AM
EDT		10

Jacob Bridgeman

Hideki Matsuyama

Robert MacIntyre

10:57 AM
EDT		1

Jackson Koivun
(a)

Sami Valimaki

Sam Ryder

10:57 AM
EDT		10

Peter Malnati

Matt Fitzpatrick

Denny McCarthy

11:08 AM
EDT		1

Matti Schmid

Patton Kizzire

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

11:08 AM
EDT		10

Carson Young

Trevor Cone

Luke Clanton

11:19 AM
EDT		1

Lanto Griffin

Michael Kim

Beau Hossler

11:19 AM
EDT		10

Taylor Dickson

Victor Perez

Justin Lower

11:30 AM
EDT		1

Ben Griffin

J.T. Poston

Karl Vilips

11:30 AM
EDT		10

Adam Scott

Matt Wallace

Seamus Power

11:41 AM
EDT		1

Michael Thorbjornsen

Kurt Kitayama

William Mouw

11:41 AM
EDT		10

Emiliano Grillo

Webb Simpson

Cam Davis

11:52 AM
EDT		1

Alex Noren

Chesson Hadley

Patrick Rodgers

11:52 AM
EDT		10

Noah Goodwin

Paul Peterson

Rasmus Højgaard

12:03 PM
EDT		1

Ricky Castillo

Chandler Phillips

Max McGreevy

12:03 PM
EDT		10

Aaron Baddeley

Nicolai Højgaard

Matt Kuchar

12:14 PM
EDT		1

Davis Thompson

Chris Kirk

Trey Mullinax

12:14 PM
EDT		10

Rickie Fowler

David Lipsky

Vince Whaley

12:25 PM
EDT		1

Matt McCarty

Gary Woodland

Nico Echavarria

12:25 PM
EDT		10

Thomas Rosenmueller

Eric Cole

Patrick Fishburn

12:36 PM
EDT		1

Joel Dahmen

Mark Hubbard

Aaron Rai

12:36 PM
EDT		10

Lee Hodges

Harry Higgs

Steven Fisk

12:47 PM
EDT		1

Cameron Young

Mac Meissner

Sungjae Im