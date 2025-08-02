Wyndham Championship 2025: Tee times, how to watch and TV times for Round 3

The PGA Tour’s final regular-season event continues at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina. Following a Friday weather suspension, Round 2 resumed Saturday morning with Round 3 commencing upon its conclusion.

It’s the last chance for players to crack the top 70 in FedExCup points and qualify for the first playoff event. Coverage begins on Golf Channel at 1 p.m. EDT.

Round 3 tee times, groupings