Wyndham MCs include Keith Mitchell, whose season ends after frustrating finish

Keith Mitchell’s playoff hopes were dashed in the span of four holes Saturday morning at the Wyndham Championship.

With play being suspended for darkness on Friday night, Mitchell was among the players who returned to Sedgefield Country Club the next morning to complete their second rounds.

Mitchell entered the week in Greensboro, North Carolina, ranked No. 72 in FedExCup points. With the top 70 players advancing to the playoff opener, the FedEx St. Jude Championship next week in Memphis, Mitchell still had work to do. But at 4 under, a couple shots clear of the cut line, he was in position to at least buy himself two more rounds.

Then disaster struck. Facing a 50-footer for birdie at the par-5 15th hole, Mitchell left the try about 6 feet short. He raced his par save past the hole, then did the same with his bogey putt. The double bogey dropped him below the cut line.

Mitchell would give himself good looks for birdie on each of the next two holes. But he only converted one of them, whiffing on a hard-breaker from 5 feet at the par-3 16th before getting an 11-footer to drop at the par-4 17th.

Back inside the number, Mitchell yanked his drive on the par-4 finishing hole into the rough. Upon handing his driver back to his caddie and taking his glove off, Mitchell pulled his visor down over his eyes in frustration. He then left his approach just short of the green, chipped about 7 feet past the cup and missed his par save.

The bogey didn’t just send Mitchell home at 2 under, it ended his playoff chances. He won’t be eligible to return to competition until the fall opener in Napa.

“Gave it my all this year, probably too much,” said Mitchell, whose season included a runner-up, two top-10s, seven top-25s and 15 of 20 made cuts. He didn’t notch a top-25 showing since his T-7 at the Truist, though. “Physically my game has shown signs, but I just haven’t shown up in the moment when it counts the most.”

Mitchell wasn’t the only player on the playoff bubble to miss the Wyndham cut. Ben An started the week at No. 69, but he’s now currently projected to slip to No. 73 in points. Cam Davis, at No. 67, made the cut, but he’s also currently slated to fall out of the playoffs.

“I feel like I’ve done the first thing I need to do this week if I wanted to keep my year going, so I’m pleased that I’ve got another tee time this afternoon,” Davis said. “I just, I don’t want my season to end this week. I mean, it would be nice to see if I can push myself to next week and then see what happens after that. You know, they give you plenty of motivation to try and play well, especially at the end of the season. … I knew where I was going to be, so I was well aware of what the situation was, but I haven’t been obsessing about it. I’ve just known that there’s a little extra pressure on this week.”

Conversely, Gary Woodland (75) and Davis Thompson (78) were projected to move inside the number as of lunchtime on Saturday.

Other notable MCs on Saturday included several players around the top-50 bubble – Jake Knapp (47), Bud Cauley (51), Joe Highsmith (52), Mac Greyserman (56) and Stephan Jaeger (57).