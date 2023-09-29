 Skip navigation
nbc_cfb_ndliufauintv_230927.jpg
Notre Dame’s 2023 Opponents: String of unbeaten opponents await Irish, from Duke to Louisville to USC
San Diego Padres v Oakland Athletics
Pickups of the Day: Loyal To Boyle
2023 Ryder Cup - Previews
No repeat pairings on Day 1; Thomas, Spieth in for U.S.

Top Clips

nbc_hovland_bunkershot_230929.jpg
Hovland closes foursomes match with bunker shot
nbc_roto_bengalstitansrfs_230928.jpg
Will the Bengals O get on track versus the Titans?
nbc_roto_dolphinsbillsrfs_230928.jpg
Expectations for Achane against the Bills

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Xander Schauffele: U.S. ‘not sweating it’ after foursomes shutout

Published September 29, 2023 08:12 AM
GOLF-ITA-RYDER-CUP

US golfer, Xander Schauffele reacts after losing his foursomes match on the first day of play in the 44th Ryder Cup at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome on September 29, 2023. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP) (Photo by ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy – For the first time in the Ryder Cup, the U.S. team was swept in the first session and found themselves trailing 4-0. But the Americans didn’t sound as if they’re in panic mode.

“It was just the first go-around here. We’ll have to make some adjustments across the board. We’ll be fine. Not sweating it,” said Xander Schauffele, who lost his early foursome match paired with Patrick Cantlay. “I’m not worried. Our team is deep. These boys will come out hungry these next matches.”

The U.S. team was overwhelmed early at Marco Simone with none of the four alternate-shot matches making it to the 18th hole. The U.S. had won the last four Friday opening sessions, including a 4-0 sweep in 2016 when the American team went on to win 17-11.

“Match play is all about not giving up holes, and we just gave up too many. We each had a few kind of poor shots and just weren’t able to capitalize when we had our chances. That’s match play,” said Collin Morikawa, who lost his foursomes match paired with Rickie Fowler. “Giving away holes is the worst feeling, and we just did that too much.”