2026 Masters updated odds for betting Round 2: McIlroy and Scheffler favored but NEITHER is the pick

There were questions regarding how ready Rory McIlroy was to defend his Masters title. He had not played in the States since finishing T46 at The Players with a tweaked back. Was never a doubt he would play this week, but could he contend? The answer after Round 1 is a resounding, yes!

McIlroy carded a 5-under 67 and is tied with Sam Burns atop the leaderboard after the Opening Round. No matter what our expectations were, Rory is just the seventh defending champion to lead after Round 1 in the history of the Masters. The five-time major champion shares the first round lead with Sam Burns. They are two shots clear of Kurt Kitayama, Jason Day, and Patrick Reed. Lurking in a group at -2 is World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and last year’s runner-up, Justin Rose.

Rory McIlroy (+245) is now the favorite at DraftKings to defend his Green Jacket. Scottie Scheffler (+340) is close behind followed by Sam Burns (+1000), Xander Schauffele (+1025), and Patrick Reed (+1500).

So where should we be looking for value heading into Round 2? As you survey the leaderboard, it is important to know that since 2005, only two golfers have come from outside the Top 10 after Round 1 to win: Tiger (2005, 2019) and Rory (2025).

So lets not get carried away and think Bryson (+10500) rebounds from the 76 he carded today or Chris Gotterup (+7200) leaps over the 16 golfers ahead of him to claim his first major championship.

I am willing to gamble a little but lets not be careless.

Respecting his consistent success in major championships and liking his form in today’s Opening Round, I’d really like to sprinkle a little on Brooks Koepka (+4000). However, he sits outside the Top Ten and I am not willing to buck the historical trend.

The crowd seems to be pulling for Justin Rose (+1750). Its understandable. That same crowd that was at best not rooting for him last year because he was standing between Rory and the career grand slam this year sees him as a sympathetic figure. He is playing with a quiet confidence and was solid in the opening round.

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Sam Burns spoke after his round about being more patient and not attacking every pin. He admitted that the combination of his experience, recognized he has forced things at times in the past, and watched his buddy Scottie Scheffler prepare enough that he now better understands how to make his way around the course.

Scottie Scheffler (+340) did everything the day demanded with the exception of dropping a few more putts. Tough to look past World No. 1. But his failure to drop those few putts coupled with the odds turns me off…for now.

So where will we be spending our pizza money? Some players at certain events are always just good enough to not win. That may well be Justin Rose. Would love to see him claim victory Sunday evening but through no obvious fault of his own, I am not sure he can get over the hump.

Sam Burns (+1000) is the play. It looks like chalk, but he has not won a major championship and the remaining lift at Augusta will be ridiculously heavy…but we think he has the demeanor and game to get the crowd roaring Sunday and walk away with his very own Green Jacket.

*odds provided by DraftKings