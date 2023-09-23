Highlights: 2023 Solheim Cup, Day 2

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: SEP 16 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Bass Pro Shops Night Race
Denny Hamlin expresses interest in home track but not ready to make proposal
Hammaker injury
Seth Hammaker to miss SMX season finale after hard crash in practice
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 16 Central Michigan at Notre Dame
No. 9 Notre Dame vs No. 6 Ohio State: TV, Time, Preview, Prediction and Odds for Saturday’s top-10 matchup

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_auerbachseg_230923.jpg
Florida State, Oregon among Week 4 CFB standouts
nbc_cfb_freemanintv_v2_230923.jpg
Freeman leading Irish to their fullest potential
nbc_cfb_greenjerseys_230923.jpg
History of the green jersey in Notre Dame lore

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: SEP 16 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Bass Pro Shops Night Race
Denny Hamlin expresses interest in home track but not ready to make proposal
Hammaker injury
Seth Hammaker to miss SMX season finale after hard crash in practice
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 16 Central Michigan at Notre Dame
No. 9 Notre Dame vs No. 6 Ohio State: TV, Time, Preview, Prediction and Odds for Saturday’s top-10 matchup

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_auerbachseg_230923.jpg
Florida State, Oregon among Week 4 CFB standouts
nbc_cfb_freemanintv_v2_230923.jpg
Freeman leading Irish to their fullest potential
nbc_cfb_greenjerseys_230923.jpg
History of the green jersey in Notre Dame lore

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: 2023 Solheim Cup, Day 2

September 23, 2023 04:38 PM
Check out the best shots and moments from the second day of Solheim Cup action, where the U.S. and Europe split foursomes but the Europeans won three of four four-ball matches to square things up heading into Sunday.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gc_grantcigandaintvV2_230923.jpg
1:16
Grant, Ciganda playing stress-free for Team Europe
Now Playing
nbc_golf_solheimday2v2_230923.jpg
18:30
Highlights: 2023 Solheim Cup, Day 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_yinknightintvV2_230923.jpg
1:53
Pep talk fuels Yin, Knight to Team U.S. match win
Now Playing
gcday3preview.jpg
4:31
2023 Solheim Cup tied ahead of Sunday singles
Now Playing
banksmckenziesolheimday2putting.jpg
4:22
Putting defines Solheim Cup Day 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_hullupdate_230923.jpg
1:50
Hull (neck) just ’70 or 80 percent’ at Solheim Cup
Now Playing
Highlights: Solheim Cup, Day 2
Now Playing
banksmckenziesolheimday2.jpg
6:32
Solheim Cup tactics net different results on Day 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_awsbestmatch_230923.jpg
8:39
Best match of Solheim Cup, Day 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_hullrockhit_230923.jpg
0:36
Hull nearly hits captain Pettersen with iron shot
Now Playing