2026 Kentucky Derby outfits, hats: What to wear, fashion style tips, dress code explained

The 2026 Kentucky Derby takes place on Saturday, May 2, at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. Whether you’re watching from home or at the track, you can partake in the fashion, festivities, and fun. See below for tips on what to wear to this year’s “Run for the Roses”.

Live coverage of the 2026 Kentucky Derby begins at 12:00 PM ET on Peacock and NBCSN and continues throughout the day on NBC and Peacock at 2:30 PM.

What to wear to the Kentucky Derby:

The Kentucky Derby is known for its bold, colorful, and elegant fashion that is rooted in tradition. Think bright colors and bold patterns. For women, that includes pastel dresses, florals, and skirt suits paired with flats or wedges. For men, it looks like colorful sports coats and suits paired with bow ties and dressy shirts. Check out the 2026 Kentucky Derby style guide for some inspiration.

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 03: (L-R) Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles attend Kentucky Derby 151 at Churchill Downs on May 03, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Churchill Downs) Getty Images for Churchill Downs

What are the hats called that are worn at the Kentucky Derby?

The Kentucky Derby is known for its vibrant hats and fascinators (an often-elaborate headpiece). Make your own at home using an old hat or headband and whatever materials around the house inspire you.

LOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 03: Fans show off their fashions before the 151st running of the Kentucky Derby on May 3, 2025, at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

What not to wear to Churchill Downs:

The Kentucky Derby encourages upscale attire. Avoid jeans, casual attire, athleisure, and uncomfortable shoes.

How to watch the 2026 Kentucky Derby:

When: Saturday, May 2

Saturday, May 2 Where: Churchill Downs, Louisville, KY

Churchill Downs, Louisville, KY Time: Live coverage begins at 12:00 PM ET

Live coverage begins at 12:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: NBCSN and Peacock

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