Top News

NHL: Seattle Kraken at Anaheim Ducks
Seattle Kraken agree to 7-year contract extension with Matty Beniers worth $50 million
Pittsburgh Pirates v Cincinnati Reds
Former NL MVP and 6-time All-Star Joey Votto announces his retirement from baseball
Mike Locksley
Maryland’s challenge in 2024 is to replace prolific quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa

Top Clips

nbc_golf_cdwv3_240821.jpg
Hovland’s sublime performance at the 2023 BMW
nbc_indy_sales_hondatwic_240821.jpg
IndyCar reaches final road course of the season
nbc_golf_lydiaandnelly_240821.jpg
Korda & Ko braced for wild weather at St. Andrews

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Australian mare Black Caviar, unbeaten in 25 career races, dies

  
Published August 21, 2024 11:51 PM
Cox Plate

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 23: Jockey Luke Nolen riding Black Caviar wins Race Five the Schweppes Stakes during Cox Plate Day at Moonee Valley Racecourse on October 23, 2010 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

Getty Images

MELBOURNE, Australia — Black Caviar, who was unbeaten in 25 career starts and won 15 Group 1 races and nearly 8 million Australian dollars (more than $5.3 million) in prize money, has died.

Former trainer Peter Moody on Saturday confirmed the death of the 17-year-old mare, who was retired in 2013.

“She was a remarkable horse who gave us all the ride of a life time and wonderful memories,” Moody said.

Victoria Racing Club chairman Neil Wilson said Black Caviar helped create “a special moment in time for horse racing and sport more generally.”

“Today’s news is a shock to us all,” Wilson said. “Black Caviar was more than a champion racehorse, she was an important part of life for many people. She has created a piece of history that will be remembered forever, and it was a privilege for all who saw this wonderful equine athlete in action.”