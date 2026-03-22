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Emerging Market edges Pavlovian at the Louisiana Derby to earn a likely spot in the Kentucky Derby

  
Published March 21, 2026 09:41 PM

NEW ORLEANS — Emerging Market galloped around the outside of four horses during the final three furlongs to win the $1 million Louisiana Derby by a head over Pavlovian on Saturday, earning the Chad Brown-trained horse enough Kentucky Derby qualifying points to enter the opening race of the Triple Crown.

Going off as a 2-1 co-favorite from the ninth post and ridden by Flavien Prat, Emerging Market ran alongside pace-setter Pavlovian nearly the entire length of the final stretch before edging in front at the line.

“I was a little worried about the nine hole, but we worked out a good trip,” Prat said. “He fought hard. It was a good run, very professional. Honestly, when I turned for home I thought I would win easily, but Pavlovian gave us a good challenge.”

Chip Honcho the 3-1 morning-line favorite in the nine-horse field, left the staring gate as a co-favorite with Luis Saez aboard and the Steve Asmussen-trained colt ran near the front until the final turn before fading to fifth.

Emerging Market, now a winner both races he’s run, finished the 1 3/16-mile race distance in 1:55.18 and paid $6, $4 and $2.80. The Grade II victory also earned him 100 Kentucky Derby qualifying points. Pavlovian, a 21-1 long shot, paid 13.60 and 5.80 and earned 50 points to increase its point total for the season to 70.

Lecomte Stakes winner Golden Tempo, which went off at 3-1, made a late bid to the inside with Jose Ortiz aboard and finished third. The Cherie DeVaux-trained colt paid $3.20 and earned 25 points to improve his point total to 60.

Universe was fourth and won 15 points, while Chip Honcho won 10 points.

Meanwhile, a 7-year-old gelding owned by former NFL quarterback Jake Delhomme won the Grade II, $500,000 New Orleans Classic — and set a track record. Touchuponastar covered 1 1/8 miles in 1:46.84, breaking the previous record of 1:47.64 set by Nates Mineshaft in 2012.