 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Texas Rangers v Detroit Tigers
Motown at center of football universe as Detroit prepares to host its first NFL Draft
Texas Rangers v Detroit Tigers
How to watch the 2024 NFL Draft: Date, location, time, TV channels, first-round order, and more
NFL: NFL Draft
2024 NFL Draft: Schedule, date, time, location, first round order, total players selected

Top Clips

nbc_pft_boldpredictions_240425.jpg
NFL draft bold predictions: Vikings stay at No. 11
nbc_pft_carolinadraft_240425.jpg
Panthers could target WRs Legette, Worthy in draft
nbc_pft_hendricksontrade_240425.jpg
Report: Hendrickson requests trade from Bengals

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Texas Rangers v Detroit Tigers
Motown at center of football universe as Detroit prepares to host its first NFL Draft
Texas Rangers v Detroit Tigers
How to watch the 2024 NFL Draft: Date, location, time, TV channels, first-round order, and more
NFL: NFL Draft
2024 NFL Draft: Schedule, date, time, location, first round order, total players selected

Top Clips

nbc_pft_boldpredictions_240425.jpg
NFL draft bold predictions: Vikings stay at No. 11
nbc_pft_carolinadraft_240425.jpg
Panthers could target WRs Legette, Worthy in draft
nbc_pft_hendricksontrade_240425.jpg
Report: Hendrickson requests trade from Bengals

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

How to stream the 2024 Kentucky Derby on Peacock

  
Published April 25, 2024 09:09 AM

Head to Peacock on Saturday, May 4 to stream the 2024 Kentucky Derby at 2:30 PM ET. This year marks the 150th edition of the Run for the Roses, which first took place in 1875 and is the nation’s oldest continuously held major sporting event.

The 2024 Kentucky Derby will feature a few exciting changes starting with the purse which has been increased to a record total of $5 million. Last year’s purse was $3 million. Additionally, the winning owner will receive a 14-karat gold trophy.

See below for additional information on how to stream the 2024 Kentucky Derby on Peacock.

RELATED: When is the 2024 Kentucky Derby? How to watch, what to know for 150th Derby running

How do I stream the 2024 Kentucky Derby on Peacock?

Click here to sign up and follow all of the horse racing action. You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

RELATED: Kentucky Derby Signature Drink - How to make a mint julep

Does Peacock have live horse racing?

NBC Sports is the exclusive home to the most important and prestigious events in horse racing, including the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, the Breeders’ Cup World Championships, Royal Ascot, and Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series.

RELATED: Kentucky Derby traditions - Hats, food, winner’s circle, Garland of Roses, dresses

When does Kentucky Derby live coverage on Peacock start?

Live coverage of the 2024 Kentucky Derby will begin at 2:30 PM ET.

nbc_horse_laydenessay_230505.jpg
Kentucky Derby Triple Crown History: Winners by year, latest horse to win, records
A look at the short list of horses to achieve one of the most iconic feats in sports.

What time does the Kentucky Derby start?

The post time for the 2024 Kentucky Derby is set for 6:57 PM ET on Saturday, May 4.

Relive the 2023 Kentucky Derby:
Watch Larry Collmus call Mage's Derby win
Watch as Larry Collmus, the voice of the Triple Crown, calls Mage's win during the thrilling 149th Kentucky Derby.

Click here for all the information you need to prepare for the 2024 Kentucky Derby.