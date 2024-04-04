How to watch the 2024 Santa Anita Derby: TV/live stream info, entries, and more

The road to the 2024 Kentucky Derby continues this Saturday, April 6 as the top thoroughbred horses compete in the 2024 Santa Anita Derby. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET on CNBC and Peacock. 100-50-25-15-10 qualifying points will be awarded to the top five finishers for this year’s Kentucky Derby which takes place on May 4.

Wynstock and Imagination, two Bob Baffert trainees are expected to be contenders in Saturday’s race, however, they will not be eligible to run in the Kentucky Derby due to Baffert’s suspension from Churchill Downs-owned tracks. Wynstock won last month’s G2 San Felipe while Imagination finished first in the G2 Los Alamitos Futurity in December.

Six horses enter Saturday’s race with Kentucky Derby eligibility. Stronghold, who won the G3 Sunland Derby in February, and Tapalo, a New York-bred who races for trainer John Sadler and owner Hronis Racing training team, are among the favorites.

Saturday’s coverage will also include a replay and analysis of the 2024 Blue Grass Stakes. See below for additional information on how to watch/live stream the 2024 Santa Anita Derby.

How to watch the 2024 Santa Anita Derby:

Where: Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California

Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California When: Saturday, April 6

Saturday, April 6 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: CNBC

CNBC Live Stream: Peacock

What is the post time for the Santa Anita Derby?

Post time for the Santa Anita Derby is set for 7:46 pm ET on Saturday.

Who won the 2023 Santa Anita Derby?

Practical Move, who was trained by Tim Yakteen, took the win in last year’s race.

How to watch Horse Racing on Peacock

NBC Sports is the exclusive home to the most important and prestigious events in horse racing, including the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, the Breeders’ Cup World Championships, Royal Ascot, and Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series.

Click here to sign up and follow all of the horse racing action.

When is the 2024 Kentucky Derby?

The 2024 Kentucky Derby takes place on Saturday, May 4 at 2:30 PM ET on NBC and Peacock.

Kentucky Derby purse raised to $5 million for 150th race in May The Kentucky Derby purse has been raised to $5 million for the 150th edition in May.

What devices does Peacock support?