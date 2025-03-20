How to watch the 2025 Louisiana Derby and Jeff Ruby Steaks: Schedule, TV/stream info for weekend horse racing

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Solheim Cup - Preview Day 2
It’s her time: Angela Stanford named U.S. Solheim Cup captain for 2026
nbc_roto_bte_eastregionfavs_v2_250317.jpg
Mount St. Mary’s vs Duke Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats for 2025 March Madness
JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro - Final Round
Walter and Shirley Wang giving back to LA and taking LPGA to new heights

Top Clips

nfl_pft_stefondiggs_250320.jpg
How Diggs could fit with the Patriots
nfl_pft_jalenmilroe_250320.jpg
Milroe could have an NFL career arc like Hurts
nbc_pft_vikingsrodgers_250320.jpg
There’s a chance Rodgers still lands with Vikings

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Solheim Cup - Preview Day 2
It’s her time: Angela Stanford named U.S. Solheim Cup captain for 2026
nbc_roto_bte_eastregionfavs_v2_250317.jpg
Mount St. Mary’s vs Duke Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats for 2025 March Madness
JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro - Final Round
Walter and Shirley Wang giving back to LA and taking LPGA to new heights

Top Clips

nfl_pft_stefondiggs_250320.jpg
How Diggs could fit with the Patriots
nfl_pft_jalenmilroe_250320.jpg
Milroe could have an NFL career arc like Hurts
nbc_pft_vikingsrodgers_250320.jpg
There’s a chance Rodgers still lands with Vikings

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

How to watch the 2025 Louisiana Derby and Jeff Ruby Steaks: Schedule, TV/stream info for weekend horse racing

  
Published March 20, 2025 09:00 AM

The Road to the 2025 Kentucky Derby continues this Saturday, March 18th with the Louisiana Derby and Jeff Ruby Steaks— two key prep races offering qualifying points for “The Run for the Roses”, set to take place on May 3.

Saturday’s coverage, beginning at 6:00 PM ET on CNBC and Peacock, will feature those two races. Both events will award Kentucky Derby points on a 100-50-25-15-10 scale.

California Burrito is looking to add to his point total in the Jeff Ruby Steaks after securing 20 points by winning the Battaglia Memorial last month. Poster, another points scorer on the Road to the Kentucky Derby, will also attempt to add to his point total at Turfway Park. Also, be on the lookout for Brad Cox trainee Final Gambit, who may have a final kick worthy enough to claim victory.

Over at the Fair Grounds, Top-10 points earner Built is in the field and will look for another victory on the Derby trail in the Louisiana Derby. Contending with him is Sam F. Davis Stakes winner John Hancock and D. Wayne Lucas trainee Caldera.

See below for everything you need to know about the Louisiana Derby and Jeff Ruby Steaks including additional information on how to live stream the event.

How to watch the Louisiana Derby and Jeff Ruby Steaks:

  • When: Saturday, March 22
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV: CNBC
  • Live Stream: Peacock

Where are the Louisiana Derby and Jeff Ruby Steaks?

The 2025 Louisiana Derby (G2) will take place in New Orleans, Louisiana at the Fair Grounds, while the 2025 Jeff Ruby Steaks (G3) will be contested at Turfway Park in Florence, Kentucky.

Who won the 2024 Louisiana Derby?

Catching Freedom went from last to first in last year’s Louisiana Derby, completing the 1 3/16-mile distance in 1:56.16.
Catching Freedom rallies for Louisiana Derby win
Brad Cox's Catching Freedom charged ahead the outside to rally and win the Louisiana Derby.

Who won the 2024 Jeff Ruby Steaks?

Endlessly won the 2024 Jeff Ruby Steaks with a strong push in the final stretch, finishing with a time of 1:50.15.
Endlessly dominates Jeff Ruby Steaks
Endlessly earned 100 Kentucky Derby qualification points by pulling away from the field in a dominant win at the 2024 Jeff Ruby Steaks.

When is the 2025 Kentucky Derby?

The 151st Kentucky Derby will take place on Saturday, May 3 at Churchill Downs. Coverage of the “Run for the Roses” will begin 12 p.m. ET on Peacock.

How does Kentucky Derby qualifying work?

The Road to the Kentucky Derby features three paths: the American Road, the Japan Road, and the European/Middle East Road. Prep races for the Derby begin in September and run through mid-April.

Horses that finish in the top five of these qualifying races earn points. The horses with the most total points on the American road earn a spot in the Kentucky Derby. Top point earners on both the Japan and European/Middle East roads will also be extended invites.

Here are the current standings for the Road to the Kentucky Derby.

How can I watch horse racing on Peacock?

Sign up to watch all of our live sports and events, including horse racing.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.