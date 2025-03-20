How to watch the 2025 Louisiana Derby and Jeff Ruby Steaks: Schedule, TV/stream info for weekend horse racing

The Road to the 2025 Kentucky Derby continues this Saturday, March 18th with the Louisiana Derby and Jeff Ruby Steaks— two key prep races offering qualifying points for “The Run for the Roses”, set to take place on May 3.

Saturday’s coverage, beginning at 6:00 PM ET on CNBC and Peacock, will feature those two races. Both events will award Kentucky Derby points on a 100-50-25-15-10 scale.

California Burrito is looking to add to his point total in the Jeff Ruby Steaks after securing 20 points by winning the Battaglia Memorial last month. Poster, another points scorer on the Road to the Kentucky Derby, will also attempt to add to his point total at Turfway Park. Also, be on the lookout for Brad Cox trainee Final Gambit, who may have a final kick worthy enough to claim victory.

Over at the Fair Grounds, Top-10 points earner Built is in the field and will look for another victory on the Derby trail in the Louisiana Derby. Contending with him is Sam F. Davis Stakes winner John Hancock and D. Wayne Lucas trainee Caldera.

See below for everything you need to know about the Louisiana Derby and Jeff Ruby Steaks including additional information on how to live stream the event.

How to watch the Louisiana Derby and Jeff Ruby Steaks:

When: Saturday, March 22

Saturday, March 22 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: CNBC

CNBC Live Stream: Peacock

Where are the Louisiana Derby and Jeff Ruby Steaks?

The 2025 Louisiana Derby (G2) will take place in New Orleans, Louisiana at the Fair Grounds, while the 2025 Jeff Ruby Steaks (G3) will be contested at Turfway Park in Florence, Kentucky.

Who won the 2024 Louisiana Derby?

Catching Freedom went from last to first in last year’s Louisiana Derby, completing the 1 3/16-mile distance in 1:56.16.

Catching Freedom rallies for Louisiana Derby win Brad Cox's Catching Freedom charged ahead the outside to rally and win the Louisiana Derby.

Who won the 2024 Jeff Ruby Steaks?

Endlessly won the 2024 Jeff Ruby Steaks with a strong push in the final stretch, finishing with a time of 1:50.15.

Endlessly dominates Jeff Ruby Steaks Endlessly earned 100 Kentucky Derby qualification points by pulling away from the field in a dominant win at the 2024 Jeff Ruby Steaks.

When is the 2025 Kentucky Derby?

The 151st Kentucky Derby will take place on Saturday, May 3 at Churchill Downs. Coverage of the “Run for the Roses” will begin 12 p.m. ET on Peacock.

How does Kentucky Derby qualifying work?

The Road to the Kentucky Derby features three paths: the American Road, the Japan Road, and the European/Middle East Road. Prep races for the Derby begin in September and run through mid-April.

Horses that finish in the top five of these qualifying races earn points. The horses with the most total points on the American road earn a spot in the Kentucky Derby. Top point earners on both the Japan and European/Middle East roads will also be extended invites.

Here are the current standings for the Road to the Kentucky Derby.

