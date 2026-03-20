How to watch the 2026 Louisiana Derby and Jeff Ruby Steaks: Schedule, TV/stream info for weekend horse racing

The Road to the 2026 Kentucky Derby continues this Saturday, March 21st with the Louisiana Derby and Jeff Ruby Steaks— two key prep races offering qualifying points for “The Run for the Roses”, set to take place on May 2.

Saturday’s coverage, beginning at 6:00 PM ET on Peacock, will feature those two races. Both events will award Kentucky Derby points on a 100-50-25-15-10 scale.

Trainer Steve Asmussen is looking to pick up a sixth victory in the Louisiana Derby with morning line favorite Chip Honcho, who has 39 points on the Road to the Kentucky Derby. Golden Tempo, a Cherie DeVaux trainee is second choice at 7-2 odds and will be wearing blinkers for the first time in the race. Another horse to watch will be Emerging Market who is coming off an impressive maiden win at Tampa Bay Downs.

See below for everything you need to know about the Louisiana Derby and Jeff Ruby Steaks including additional information on how to live stream the event.

How to watch the Louisiana Derby and Jeff Ruby Steaks:

When: Saturday, March 21

Saturday, March 21 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

Where are the Louisiana Derby and Jeff Ruby Steaks?

The 2026 Louisiana Derby (G2) will take place in New Orleans, Louisiana at the Fair Grounds, while the 2026 Jeff Ruby Steaks (G3) will be contested at Turfway Park in Florence, Kentucky.

Who won the 2025 Louisiana Derby?

Tiztastic went from near the back of the pack to first in last year’s Louisiana Derby, completing the 1 3/16-mile distance in 1:56.20.

Tiztastic pulls away to win Louisiana Derby Tiztastic picked up the first dirt win of its career and 100 Kentucky Derby qualification points after pulling away from the field to win the 2025 Louisiana Derby.

Who won the 2025 Jeff Ruby Steaks?

Final Gambit won the 2025 Jeff Ruby Steaks with a late surge in the final stretch, finishing with a time of 1:50.10.

Final Gambit wins Jeff Ruby Steaks with late surge Using a late surge on the outside, Final Gambit earned 100 Kentucky Derby qualification points and pulled away from the field in an impressive win at the 2025 Jeff Ruby Steaks.

When is the 2026 Kentucky Derby?

The 152nd Kentucky Derby will take place on Saturday, May 2 at Churchill Downs. Coverage of the “Run for the Roses” will begin 12 p.m. ET on Peacock.

How does Kentucky Derby qualifying work?

The Road to the Kentucky Derby features three paths: the American Road, the Japan Road, and the European/Middle East Road. Prep races for the Derby begin in September and run through mid-April.

Horses that finish in the top five of these qualifying races earn points. The horses with the most total points on the American road earn a spot in the Kentucky Derby. Top point earners on both the Japan and European/Middle East roads will also be extended invites.

Here are the current standings for the Road to the Kentucky Derby.

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